Shakira looks red hot in form-hugging mini dress
The Hips Don't Lie singer took home eight awards from the Premios Juventud Awards

shakira black dress on red carpet
Sophie Bates
Sophie Bates

Shakira turned up the heat in a red mini dress and heels as she attended the Premios Juventud Awards on Thursday – and the sizzling look may be one of her best yet. 

The 46-year-old wore a one-shoulder bodycon dress which featured a floor-length drape to elevate the look. Shakira teamed the mini with a pair of red strappy heels, styling her hair in her signature mermaid waves. 

shakira red dress © Getty
Shakira picked up an impressive eight awards

The Colombian singer was among the A-listers that attended the awards show in Puerto Rico, taking home an impressive eight awards from the annual event. Other guests included Camila Cabello and Ángela Aguilar.

The star-studded evening was held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, highlighting the work of Spanish-speaking artists across film, music, sports, and fashion.

Following her wins, Shakira shared a video on Instagram of herself on stage as she accepted her awards, with the caption: "So thankful for all of you for these 8 awards!!! Didn't expect much! Thank you."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "How did you not expect that? We would vote for you in a lifetime and the next."

shakira on stage in red mini dress © Getty
The singer looked stunning in the red mini dress

Another added: "Shakira is 46 and still looks the same since her debut album." While a third wrote: "But yes you are the Latin American DIVA! The only one!"

Shakira also caught fans' attention just last week when she attended Wimbledon wearing a patchwork denim jumpsuit with a matching bra. The chic ensemble showed off her toned abs, and the star completed the look with a pair of oversized blue sunglasses and platform sneakers to match.

