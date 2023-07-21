Shakira looks red hot in form-hugging mini dress

The Hips Don't Lie singer took home eight awards from the Premios Juventud Awards

Shakira turned up the heat in a red mini dress and heels as she attended the Premios Juventud Awards on Thursday – and the sizzling look may be one of her best yet.

The 46-year-old wore a one-shoulder bodycon dress which featured a floor-length drape to elevate the look. Shakira teamed the mini with a pair of red strappy heels, styling her hair in her signature mermaid waves.

© Getty Shakira picked up an impressive eight awards

The Colombian singer was among the A-listers that attended the awards show in Puerto Rico, taking home an impressive eight awards from the annual event. Other guests included Camila Cabello and Ángela Aguilar.

The star-studded evening was held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, highlighting the work of Spanish-speaking artists across film, music, sports, and fashion.

Following her wins, Shakira shared a video on Instagram of herself on stage as she accepted her awards, with the caption: "So thankful for all of you for these 8 awards!!! Didn't expect much! Thank you."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "How did you not expect that? We would vote for you in a lifetime and the next."

© Getty The singer looked stunning in the red mini dress

Another added: "Shakira is 46 and still looks the same since her debut album." While a third wrote: "But yes you are the Latin American DIVA! The only one!"

Shakira also caught fans' attention just last week when she attended Wimbledon wearing a patchwork denim jumpsuit with a matching bra. The chic ensemble showed off her toned abs, and the star completed the look with a pair of oversized blue sunglasses and platform sneakers to match.

