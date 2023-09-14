Sarah Jessica Parker turns heads in green gown with thigh-high slit as she steps out with husband Matthew Broderick

The And Just Like That star married Matthew in 1997

In a picturesque setting at Kensington Palace, London, Sarah Jessica Parker made a show-stopping appearance at the ATG summer party.

The 58-year-old actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, chose a resplendent green gown for the evening, made even more dramatic by a thigh-high slit.

Joining Sarah was her husband, Matthew Broderick, 61. The couple, renowned for their enduring romance, was the very picture of elegance. Sarah's dress, with its plunging neckline and airy, cape-style chiffon sleeves, ensured she stood out.

Her soft wavy hair paired perfectly with the ensemble, and she added a touch of shimmer with metallic strappy heels.

© David M. Benett Sarah Jessica Parker attends the ATG Summer Party

But the glitz didn’t stop with Sarah and Matthew. Cara Delevingne, 31, brought her signature style to the party, opting for a chic pinstriped blazer paired with matching trousers.

Jenna Coleman, another celebrated name at the gathering, presented a vision in lace, wearing a dress that elegantly cinched at the waist.

© David M. Benett Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick turn heads at the party

The renowned makeup artist and entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury also graced the event and was seen sharing delightful moments, captured in photos with both Sarah and Cara.

The evening was a special one, orchestrated by Ambassador Theatre Group CEO Mark Cornell to honor the iconic duo, Sarah and Matthew.

© David M. Benett (L to R) CEO of Ambassador Theatre Group Mark Cornell, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Adding to Sarah’s recent string of successes is the news of And Just Like That being renewed for a third season on HBO's streaming platform, Max.

This announcement arrived shortly before the highly-anticipated return of Kim Cattrall’s legendary Sex and the City character, Samantha Jones.

Commenting on the renewal, Max's Head of Original Content, Sarah Aubrey, shared: “As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to [showrunner] Michael Patrick King and his exceptional team. Even after 25 years, they still captivate us with dynamic friendships and engaging tales.”

© David M. Benett Cara Delevingne, Charlotte Tilbury and Sarah Jessica Parker

Expressing her excitement for the future, Sarah mentioned: “We eagerly await to see where season three will take our beloved New Yorkers.”

Michael Patrick King also voiced his enthusiasm, noting the privilege of continuing stories in the Sex and the City universe with such "relatable and aspirational characters."

The reboot has evoked mixed feelings among fans, primarily because of the noticeable absence of Cattrall's character, Samantha – a vibrant, sex-positive PR guru.

© David M. Benett Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker speak at the ATG Summer Party

Despite this void, the series introduced fresh faces like Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman), Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), and Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) to maintain its charm.

In a surprising turn of events, despite Kim's earlier reservations about reprising her role as Samantha, fans were thrilled to hear about her secretive agreement to make a cameo.

Speaking about this unexpected decision on The View in June, Kim revealed: “It's intriguing when you get a call from HBO's head, prompting you to get creative.” She cheekily hinted at her return, emphasizing her one wish – to be dressed by the original costume designer, Patricia Field, for her special appearance.