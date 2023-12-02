Sarah Jessica Parker rocks sheer lace dress and ultra-sparkly shoes – and fans are obsessed

Sarah Jessica Parker ushered in the festive season on Friday night, donning a showstopping outfit that Carrie Bradshaw would be proud of.

The And Just Like That… star was attending the glitzy opening of New York's latest celebrity hot spot, The Fifth Avenue Hotel, and she pulled out all the stops when it came to her ensemble.

SJP opted to wear a sheer, bra-baring lace dress, complete with long sleeves and a black glittering skirt, but it was her Carrie-inspired shoes that got everyone talking.

Never one to shy away from a statement heel, Sarah Jessica wore a brand new shoe from her own collection of footwear and it's the perfect heel for party season.

The Sex and the City icon shared photos on Instagram of herself in the gorgeous footwear, strolling alongside apartments that look suspiciously like Carrie's brownstone. Of the shoes, which are called Oath, SJP wrote: "She's the perfect plus one for the holidays. Last night she proved so when I snuck her out. Just days away from launching."

SJP's incredible shoes are black satin with a towering stiletto heel, topped with an ultra-sparkly statement bow, and the actress' fans fell head over heels for her festive footwear.

"You are magic," one fan praised, while another wrote: "You look absolutely GORGEOUS." A third was equally wowed, commenting: "Carrie Bradshaw approves, slay slay everyday SJP."

Sarah's outfit certainly seemed appropriate for the ultra-glamorous occasion, which saw her topping off a 16-foot, 1,200-coup champagne tower, in true icon style.

We're glad Sarah managed to enjoy her night out, as earlier this week she paid tribute to fellow Sex and the City star Frances Sternhagen, following her death aged 93.

The Hocus Pocus actress took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of the star, writing alongside it: "Class. It was a privilege to know and work with you. All who did, I know feel the same. You were a beautiful human and actor. RIP Frances Sternhagen and Godspeed. X, SJ."

Sarah Jessica's co-star, Charlotte York actress Kristin Davis, also paid tribute to the legendary actress. The star wrote: "Just heard that glorious Frances Sternhagen has passed away. She lived a wonderful, full life and was a joy to work with. Thinking of her family."

Frances appeared in several episodes of Sex and the City, with her memorable character Bunny known for being overbearing towards her son, Trey McDougall, and interfering in his relationship with Charlotte.

