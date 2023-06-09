Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles in sequin dress as she joins Sex And The City co-stars Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis came together in New York City on Thursday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City at a special event. The immersive pop-up experience, And Just Like That...It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience, showcases the iconic fashion looks that defined the beloved series.

Sarah, known for her role as columnist Carrie Bradshaw, dazzled in a glitzy sequin dress as she posed on the steps of a recreated version of Carrie's iconic apartment at 66 Perry Street. Her curly blonde hair cascaded down to her waist, and she adorned her wrist with an array of sparkling bracelets.

Cynthia, who portrayed the brilliant and witty bisexual attorney Miranda Hobbes, exuded elegance in a black and white color-blocked sweater dress. Her bright blonde pixie cut added a touch of flair, and she completed the look with stiletto heels adorned with bronze bows.

Kristin, known for her role as the prim and proper art dealer Charlotte York Goldenblatt, radiated sophistication in a fitted black dress with a sweetheart neckline. Her brunette locks cascaded in curls down her chest, and she stood tall in classic black heels.

The trio took the opportunity to climb Carrie's iconic staircase, capturing the essence of their characters once again. They also posed with backdrops inspired by their respective roles, featuring memorable quotes and images from the series. Notably, a giant wall display showcased Carrie's famous shoe collection, including her beloved Jimmy Choo heels.

Prior to the event, the Sex and the City stars took to social media to express their excitement and gratitude for the show's 25th anniversary. Sarah shared a photo of her iconic 'Carrie' necklace on Instagram, captioning it, "It's our silver anniversary, but the memories will always be gold."

Cynthia posted a heartfelt throwback photo of her character, Miranda Hobbes, alongside a recent image, expressing her disbelief that it has been 25 years since the show premiered. She expressed her gratitude for the life-changing experience the show has been for her and thanked the fans for their unwavering support.

Kristin shared a video montage of memorable moments from the show and expressed her disbelief that 25 years have passed. She considered herself incredibly fortunate to be part of a story that has connected so many people, expressing her love and gratitude to the fans.

While Kim Cattrall, who portrayed the bold and vivacious Samantha, has yet to acknowledge the anniversary, it was recently announced that she will make a brief cameo appearance in the show's second season. This news comes after her initial decision to decline reprising her role following her public feud with Sarah.

