H&M's new-in bag looks just like Carrie Bradshaw's famous Fendi

When it comes to iconic bags, Carrie Bradshaw's purple sequin Fendi baguette, carried by Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City as well as And Just Like That, has to be one of the most famous.

And now we've found the look for just £24.99 ($34.99) at H&M!

H&M's purple sequin style looks so much like SJP's Fendi for a fraction of the price. The baguette is fully lined and has an adjustable shoulder strap plus a gold metal clasp closure. for an added touch of chic.

Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic Carrie Bradshaw brought back her £4,000 Sex and The City Fendi baguette in 2022's And Just Like That

The designer bag first had its starring role in the 1990s, during season three of SATC, when Carrie memorably got mugged. Who could forget the moment when the thief demands she hands over her 'bag', and she corrects him: "It's a Baguette!"

THE LOOK FOR LESS Purple sequin baguette, £24.99 / $34.99, H&M

Of course this jaw-droppingly gorgeous designer bag made a return appearance in 2022's And Just Like That, showing just how timeless it really is. And now you can get the £4,000 Fendi version, or shop the oh-so-chic H&M lookalike.

With baguettes in general making a massive comeback, this sparkling bag is one you'll love to carry to add a pop of colour to your look, rocking it with anything from an LBD to jeans.

Sarah Jessica Parker is a huge fan of baguettes: 'I have my very first Baguette; I’ll always have it'

Speaking about her love of the style, the mother-of-three told Vogue that a baguette is a piece that stands the test of time - and of course Carrie would keep hers for decades! "I have my very first Baguette; I’ll always have it.

"I would loan them; I would share them; but I would never give them away. So I’m not mystified at all that Carrie wouldn’t get rid of it, because those are real pieces.”

In fact, the SATC star loves Fendi baguettes so much that she teamed up with the luxury fashion house to design a pair of limited-edition 25th-anniversary Baguette bags to celebrate their iconic piece.

