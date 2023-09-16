Kylie Minogue looks better than ever in striking sheer dress and thigh-high boots

The Tension singer looked so glamorous for her appearance on The One Show

Kylie Minogue absolutely floored fans as she stepped out in a sheer printed dress and thigh-high boots for her appearance on The One Show on Friday.

The Spinning Around singer looked phenomenal in the printed bodycon dress that featured a high neck, a ruffled skirt, and flattering ruching across the waist.

© Getty Kylie attended London Fashion Week's opening party after appearing on The One Show

Perfectly elevating the already bold look, Kylie teamed the dress with a pair of leg-lengthening black thigh-high boots.

The 55-year-old wore her hair in loose waves, opting for a soft glam makeup look consisting of a touch of mascara, a rosy blush and a glossy pink lip to finish. Stunning!

Sharing a fun video on Instagram in her latest ensemble, Kylie looked incredible as she danced for the camera. The Australian star captioned the post: "Guess where I've been tonight. Oneeeee @bbctheoneshow #theoneshow."

Fans rushed to the comments to express their appreciation for Kylie's latest appearance. One Instagram user wrote: "Gorgeous! I love your outfit." Another added: "Where is this dress from? You look stunning!"

"Loved this tonight. You're such a sweet genuine humble superstar which is rare," another penned.

It isn't the first time that the hitmaker has wowed fans in leather boots. Earlier this week, Kylie looked glamorous in a similar outfit as she stepped out for an event for her wine brand.

© Instagram The songstress donned an age-defying tie-dye dress

Kylie looked gorgeous in a green printed dress with a one-shoulder design and fringe detailing, styled with a pair of brown knee-high boots.

Kylie Minogue is spellbinding in skintight leather outfit

It's been a busy time for the beloved pop sensation. Back in July, Kylie confirmed her upcoming Las Vegas residency at the Venetian Resort.

Kylie's first-ever U.S. residency kicks off on 3 November, and will also serve as opening night for the Venetian's brand-new entertainment venue, Voltaire. The intimate, 1,000-seat space aims to host not just superstars like Kylie but DJs as well as cabaret and burlesque acts too.