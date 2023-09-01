Kylie Minogue is age-defying in seriously wild new look

Kylie Minogue has been performing since 1988 with the release of her first album, Kylie, and as she prepares for the release of her 16th album, she proved that she still looks as young as when she released her first record.

The star was spotted heading to the BBC Radio 2 studios, where she spoke with Zoe Ball, and she looked absolutely radiant in a white and black wrap dress. The stunning frock made sure that she stood out from the crowd as she headed to promote her new album and single, Tension, which was released on Friday.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue stuns in high slit dress and leather boots

As she left the studios, a small crowd of fans had gathered, and Kylie was more than happy to meet and greet with many of them, signing their merchandise and in a sweet moment hugging a young child.

The singer wore her stunning blonde locks loose, and opted for some toned makeup with minimal accessories for her outing, while her gorgeous dress ended up obscuring the shoes that she was wearing.

© MEGA Kylie looked stunning in her outfit

Kylie often shows how immune she is to aging as she shares stunning throwbacks where she looks almost identical. In her latest, she marked the anniversary of her 1994 hit Confide In Me, by taking fans back to some of her beautiful looks from the song's music video.

In the first look, she looked at her devilish best in a bold skintight leather outfit, while also rocking a set of curls that wouldn't have looked out of place on her iconic Neighbours character.

© MEGA The star met her adoring fans

Another outfit saw her in a slinky red dress with her blonde hair tied up behind her, and a third look saw her channeling her inner party animal in a yellow feathered garment with bold red lipstick and striking eyeshadow.

"Happy birthday #ConfideInMe …. 1994. Good times. Filmed the video in Los Angeles. What are you memories of this song?" she shared in her caption, and her followers were quick to react.

© MEGA Kylie shared a sweet moment with a young fan

One mused: "Literally stood the test of time. This was way ahead of itself in 1994," while a second commented: "Blown away, totally different from your PWL eras," and a third added: "Touching the screen as a 12yo every time the video came on Rage or Video Hits."

A fourth penned: "I discovered this song when I saw you sing it live on the Kylie Fever DVD. That's when I had to discover your back catalog as a USA fan. It was an amazing journey listening and learning about you," and a fifth said: "One of my top 5 KYLIE favs. Still watch the film clip and play in the bathroom. I sing it so well in the shower!!"