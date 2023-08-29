Kylie Minogue is unrecognisable with head-turning curls and skintight leather outfit

Kylie Minogue is known for her insanely catchy back catalogue of songs that have produced dozens of iconic music videos, fashion looks and hairstyles for the singer over the decades.

And on Tuesday, she was ready to throw it all the way back to the '90s as she marked the anniversary of her 1994 hit Confide In Me, by taking fans back to some of her beautiful looks from the song's music video. In the first look, she looked at her devilish best in a bold skintight leather outfit, while also rocking a set of curls that wouldn;t have looked out of place on her iconic Neighbours character.

Another outfit saw her in a slinky red dress with her blonde hair tied up behind her, and a third look saw her channeling her inner party animal in a yellow feathered garment with bold red lipstick and striking eyeshadow.

"Happy birthday #ConfideInMe …. 1994. Good times. Filmed the video in Los Angeles. What are you memories of this song?" she shared in her caption, and her followers were quick to react.

One mused: "Literally stood the test of time. This was way ahead of itself in 1994," while a second commented: "Blown away, totally different from your PWL eras," and a third added: "Touching the screen as a 12yo every time the video came on Rage or Video Hits."

A fourth penned: "I discovered this song when I saw you sing it live on the Kylie Fever DVD. That's when I had to discover your back catalog as a USA fan. It was an amazing journey listening and learning about you," and a fifth said: "One of my top 5 KYLIE favs. Still watch the film clip and play in the bathroom. I sing it so well in the shower!!"

The singer has long loved a daring look and earlier in the month, she appeared on the cover of Perfect Magazine, as she stretched out in a green garden in a striking black one-piece that hugged all of her sensational curves.

The singer struck a sultry pose in the snap, adding a pair of holey tights to the ensemble, alongside a flirty pair of red and black heels that looked set to tower up to the sky.

In a second sensual photo, Kylie looked divine in a silvery dress that showed off her phenomenal figure, as she playfully raised her arms up above her head, and wore a bold bright red lipstick.

The photos were shared on both Perfect Magazine and Kylie's social media feeds, where the publication wrote: "Padam? Do you hear it? As an artist, @kylieminogue is a clock by which we have learned to set ourselves to. The day feels brighter when she lands in it.

"Kylie's public image has always alternated between two contrasting personas, the seductive enchantress and the hard-edged conceptual artist - both seen in full glory for Perfect Issue Five." The post finished with credits for the photoshoot, including photographer Willy Vanderperre.

Fans were driven wild by the stylish shots, as one enthused: "ICONIC BEHAVIOUR!" and a second added: "Mother is mothering," and a third shared: "Unbelievably beautiful!!!" alongside a string of heart emojis. Many other fans posed heart and flame emojis in the comments.