Kylie Minogue could be a supermodel with daring dress and knee-high boots

Kylie Minogue loves a daring fashion look and we've been treated to several over the years, and during the week she cracked out a sensational look as she posed for a daring shoot.

Sat inside an exquisite hotel room, Kylie looked every inch a supermodel as she posed up a storm in a neon-green dress that carried unique detailling. The 55-year-old also rocked a pair of knee-high leather boots that added a risque edge to her already stunning outfit. To the tune of her new hit, Tension, Kylie flashed a grin at the camera as a polaroid snap was taken of her.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue is the perfect supermodel in black corset dress

The Padam Padam hitmaker had her shoulders exposed and had a chic face of make up, while wearing her signature blonde tresses loose and allowing them to flow gorgeously down her shoulders.

While Padam Padam had a red motif, Kylie has been using green and black for her latest single, and she appropriately captioned her image using three heart emojis that matched the colours.

© Instagram Kylie's latest look was simply phenomenal

The post caused quite a stir amongst her fanbase, as one enthused: "That dress is fire. I wanna send you a copy of my new poetry book Kylie!" and a second added: "Hello Kylie, WOW you're ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!!! I love your outfit so much!!! Can't wait to see you performing very soon."

A third shared: "Oooo Kylie you're our national treasure and our sex bomb, we love you Kylie," while a fourth wrote: "Currently the sexiest woman on earth right now!!" while many others shared green and black heart emojis.

© Andreas Rentz We love all of Kylie's outfits

Kylie's new photoshoot comes shortly after she appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone UK, where she debuted a flame-red hairstyle with the sleek red locks cascading down her shoulders.

The 55-year-old looked absolutely magical with the eye-catching wig as she styled out a daring cut-out sequin dress. Kylie shared the stunning image on her social media feeds, but got fans even more excited with a surprise announcement.

The star's career is going from strength to strength

Kylie revealed that her latest single would also be available on casette, as she explained: "Get your hands on an exclusive Tension single cassette. Available to pre-order on my store now.

"Fans went wild over her look and news as one enthused: "KYLIE has been killing it this year! Standing ovation for a legend," and a second added: "A LEGENDARY BANGER 2 weeks baby! Tension the album is coming!"

© Getty Kylie will release her next album later in the year

A third shared: "This song has evened out my chemical imbalance for the remainder of 2023," while a fourth said: "Oh my God, I love you right there. Right where your heart is," and a fifth posted: "Ordered, just like everything else."

SEE: Kylie Minogue looks so elegant in glitzy mini dress

WOW: Kylie Minogue is a goddess in curve-hugging swimsuit and towering pair of heels