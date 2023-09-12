Kylie Minogue could be a supermodel with daring dress and knee-high boots

Kylie Minogue loves a daring fashion look and we've been treated to several over the years, and during the week she cracked out a sensational look as she posed for a daring shoot.
Sat inside an exquisite hotel room, Kylie looked every inch a supermodel as she posed up a storm in a neon-green dress that carried unique detailling. The 55-year-old also rocked a pair of knee-high leather boots that added a risque edge to her already stunning outfit. To the tune of her new hit, Tension, Kylie flashed a grin at the camera as a polaroid snap was taken of her.
The Padam Padam hitmaker had her shoulders exposed and had a chic face of make up, while wearing her signature blonde tresses loose and allowing them to flow gorgeously down her shoulders.
While Padam Padam had a red motif, Kylie has been using green and black for her latest single, and she appropriately captioned her image using three heart emojis that matched the colours.
The post caused quite a stir amongst her fanbase, as one enthused: "That dress is fire. I wanna send you a copy of my new poetry book Kylie!" and a second added: "Hello Kylie, WOW you're ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!!! I love your outfit so much!!! Can't wait to see you performing very soon."
A third shared: "Oooo Kylie you're our national treasure and our sex bomb, we love you Kylie," while a fourth wrote: "Currently the sexiest woman on earth right now!!" while many others shared green and black heart emojis.
Kylie's new photoshoot comes shortly after she appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone UK, where she debuted a flame-red hairstyle with the sleek red locks cascading down her shoulders.
The 55-year-old looked absolutely magical with the eye-catching wig as she styled out a daring cut-out sequin dress. Kylie shared the stunning image on her social media feeds, but got fans even more excited with a surprise announcement.
Kylie revealed that her latest single would also be available on casette, as she explained: "Get your hands on an exclusive Tension single cassette. Available to pre-order on my store now.
"Fans went wild over her look and news as one enthused: "KYLIE has been killing it this year! Standing ovation for a legend," and a second added: "A LEGENDARY BANGER 2 weeks baby! Tension the album is coming!"
A third shared: "This song has evened out my chemical imbalance for the remainder of 2023," while a fourth said: "Oh my God, I love you right there. Right where your heart is," and a fifth posted: "Ordered, just like everything else."
