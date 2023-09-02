Kylie Minogue has fans saying the same thing as she dazzles in daring leather dress

Kylie Minogue continues to be at the top of her game and her latest single, Tension, has proved that, and the star's promotion of her latest single has been second to none.

In her latest video, which you can watch below, the singer playfully alluded to her new song as she walked through a set of corridors with the caption: "Nothing to see here," before the Aussie megastar turned left and right while swishing her spellbinding blonde locks and then turning to the camera to smile and share that the single was now out.

In her caption, she shared: "Tension's out now do-doo-do-do Tension's out now do-doo-do-do," finishing the post off with a green heart emoji.

Kylie looked as sensational as ever in her video as she styled out a daring leather dress that highlighted all of her curves and showed off all of her natural beauty. She opted for a toned-down face of makeup and wore a stylish pair of sunglasses for the clip.

As ever, she sparked a huge response amongst her fanbase, all of whom were quick to congratulate her on her latest hit. "Obsessed and I thought it couldn't get better than Padam," enthused one.

A second penned: "Since 2001, [I've been] listening to your songs. Love the way she takes her career with grace. Kylie is the epitomy of femininity," and a third commented: "The Tension album is giving me modern day 'Kylie X 2008' vibes and I'm so here for it!!!!!!!! Letss GOOO!!! KYLIE!!!!!"

A fourth said: "It's such a killer song Kylie! So excited for this new era!" and a fifth wrote: "BANGER AFTER BANGER AFTER BANGER!!!" alongside a series of flame emojis.

Kylie was in London on Friday, where she headed to the BBC Radio 2 studios, where she spoke with Zoe Ball, and she looked absolutely radiant in a white and black wrap dress as she stepped out.

As she left the studios, a small crowd of fans had gathered, and Kylie was more than happy to meet and greet with many of them, signing their merchandise and in a sweet moment hugging a young child.

The singer wore her stunning blonde locks loose, and opted for some toned makeup with minimal accessories for her outing, while her gorgeous dress ended up obscuring the shoes that she was wearing.