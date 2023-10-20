Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart steal the show as the glam up for special cause

Penny Lancaster and husband Rod Stewart headed to the OXO Tower earlier in the week to attend the launch of Street Child's latest photography exhibition, which "explores life through the eyes of 15-year-olds".

The celebrity couple were just some of the many A-listers who attended the event and they looked so glam in photographs published by Street Child. In the snap shared on their Instagram page, Penny rocked a stunning leather jacket alongside a black floral dress, with her blonde tresses flowing down her shoulders.

WATCH: Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart are so in love in dreamy event

Meanwhile, her rockstar husband looked very swanky in a black velvet suit that carried an intricate pattern across the jacket.

Sharing details on the exhibition, Street Child shared: "F I F T E E N; through the lens of the next generation. Thank you to everyone who attended the launch of our new photography exhibition at London's iconic Oxo Tower Wharf which explores life through the eyes of 15-year-olds in five countries where Street Child operates.

Penny and Rod looked amazing at the event

"We were honoured to be joined by special guests Penny Lancaster, Sir Rod Stewart, Chris Kamara and Nick Hewer. The exhibition is a celebration of Street Child's 15th anniversary of working to see all children safe, in school, and learning. Like the teenagers whose photographs are on display, we are full of energy, growing fast and eager to face the challenges of the future so every child can access the education they deserve!"

The message concluded: "The power is in the platform—and the platform is in their hands. Join us for an immersive celebration of youthfulness, resilience and hope."

© Dave Benett The couple married in 2007

Penny expressed her delight at having been invited to the event by resharing the post on her own Instagram Stories.

The Loose Women star is incredibly close with her husband and has recently been joining him on his world tour, including to faraway destinations such as Argentina and Brazil.

© Instagram The pair always look so glam

Ahead of a sell-out show in Buenos Aires, Penny shared a photo where she wore the most dazzling denim ensemble that showed off her sky-high legs. The star relaxed in the daring mini dress that highlighted her svelte figure and she had her blonde hair was swept behind her, making her look like an angel.

The mum-of-two later shared a photo of herself with her husband while wearing a black mini-dress. She had well and truly dressed up for this occasion, adding a pair of neat heels with a Gucci clutch bag. Rod, meanwhile, looked very dapper as he wore a floral suit jacket alongside a pair of pinstripe trousers.