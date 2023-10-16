Penny Lancaster undergoes unexpected style transformation - see photos

Penny Lancaster underwent a huge transformation during her night out in London over the weekend.

The model and Loose Women star attended Madonna's Celebration Tour at the 02 Arena and dressed up as the global superstar for the occasion.

Penny showed off her incredible outfit on her Instagram Stories, emulating Madonna's iconic 1984 VMA's look.

© Penny Lancaster/Instagram Penny Lancaster dressed as Madonna whilst attending the singer's Celebration Tour

Posing backstage, the 52-year-old donned a white tutu, a black sparkly jacket and dark shades. She topped off the look with dangly earrings, a cross necklace and a large bow in her hair.

While Penny was pictured with a crutch, having suffered a torn meniscus on her right knee, she didn't let it hold her back and styled it out with a pair of black boots, complete with silver studs.

© Penny Lancaster/Instagram Penny rocked Madonna's iconic 1984 VMA's look

Penny always looks effortlessly glamorous and frequently impresses fans with her fabulous ensembles. Earlier this month, the 52-year-old wife of rock legend Sir Rod Stewart switched up her usual style whilst attending the Jimmy Choo London Fashion Academy VIP Event.

She turned up in the ultimate power suit, wearing a white oversized blazer with a pair of wide-leg black suit trousers, completing the look with a black skinny tie and powder blue oversized shirt.

© Mike Marsland Penny Lancaster styled out her crutches at a recent Jimmy Choo event

While Penny regularly shows off her style on social media, she is also known for wearing gorgeous outfits on Loose Women.

WATCH: Penny Lancaster looks gorgeous in figure-hugging animal-print top backstage Loose Women

The star has recently been at the centre of reports regarding her place on the panel, although her spokesperson has confirmed to HELLO! that stories about her departing the ITV show are completely untrue.

In September, Penny's agent, Nicholas Young, shared an official statement to HELLO! that read: "There is no story here. Penny has been approached to appear on the show in September but is only available for one date in the near future; a date that does not work for LW.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Penny's agent explained that she is no longer a regular panellist due to other commitments

"Penny has just returned from abroad after six weeks away; and she is off to South America shortly. LW and we have agreed to look at the diary again on her return in October."

He continued: "It is obvious that Penny is no longer a regular panellist. This is purely due to other professional and personal commitments. Penny loves the show; and LW loves Penny. But such appearances as she is able to make in the future will be as a 'guest.'"

An ITV spokesperson added: "Penny is a much-loved part of the award-winning Loose Women family and it is always a pleasure to have her on the show. We look forward to her joining us again soon."