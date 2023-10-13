Penny Lancaster makes major style departure in menswear as she appears on crutches

Many women look to model and Loose Women co-host Penny Lancaster for style tips as a figure who always looks effortlessly glam and the picture of femininity. But after sustaining an injury abroad, a torn meniscus in her right knee as revealed by Penny's spokesperson to the Daily Mail, she has embraced the change whole-heartedly in a major style switch-up that we couldn't love more.

The 52-year-old wife of rock legend Sir Rod Stewart attended the Jimmy Choo London Fashion Academy VIP Event wearing a totally different look. Penny made the power suit cool in a white oversized blazer with a pair of wide-leg black suit trousers.

WATCH: Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart at another London party for Mark's Club Mayfair's 50th birthday

The mother-of-two leaned into the masc suit aesthetic and pulled the look together with a black skinny tie and powder blue oversized shirt at the event which coincided with Frieze London – one of the world’s most influential contemporary art fairs, showcasing contemporary art and living artists at London's Regents Park every October.

© Getty Penny Lancaster styled out her crutches at the Jimmy Choo event

Not letting her injury hold her back, Penny rocked a pair of black studded leather flats to add an edge to her preppy look.

© Getty Penny Lancaster with Eloise Darlington at the fashion event

Keeping things cool to Penny meant tying her thick blonde hair into a voluminous ponytail which showed off a pair of understated drop earrings that added a feminine touch.

© Getty Penny's glowing makeup looked stunning

In true Penny Lancaster style, the model wore glowy makeup with an eye look that featured a hint of purple eyeshadow, bringing out the beautiful hazel shade of her eyes.

© Getty Rod Stewart attended the Jimmy Choo event with son Alastair

Penny's husband, Sir Rod also opted for a cool suit look and chose to match with the pair's 17-year-old son Alastair. The pair wore coordinating black and white stripe jackets and whilst Sir Rod opted for a white top and scarf and matching striped trousers, Alastair went more understated with a black top, trousers, and loafers.

© Getty Penny rocked an oversized blazer and trouser look

Prior to her injury, Penny has been known to rock trousers showing the star isn't afraid of dressing down or moving away from glamorous gowns. The model wore a pair of flared jeans and a boho-style billowing blouse recently while on holiday in California.

Penny also rocked a pair of denim shorts on holiday in Miami with a white tee and oversized shirt for a casually stylish look showing it isn't all about turning heads in beautiful dresses like the floral number she wore during an extended stay in Spain with husband Sir Rod.

© Instagram/Penny Lancaster The blonde beauty posed up a storm

DISCOVER: Penny Lancaster shares Loose Women memory amid tension reports

We admire Penny for not letting her crutches hold her back sartorially. Though crutches are a hard accessory to work with, the way she embraced the flats and styled it out with a fresh take on a power suit that offered us all style tips for when we want to leave the heels at home.