Jennifer Garner looks incredible as she showcases toned legs in gray mini skirt

Jennifer Garner exuded timeless grace and effortless style during her recent outing in New York City.

The "13 Going On 30" star was a picture of elegance as she navigated her busy schedule in the bustling city.

On Monday, the 51-year-old star, fresh from attending Mariah Carey's holiday concert at the Hollywood Bowl, radiated charm and warmth as she made her appearance on "The View."

Fans greeted her enthusiastically, clearly delighted by her presence. Jennifer's outfit for the day was the epitome of chic sophistication—a light gray turtleneck sweater perfectly complemented by a matching short skirt.

© MEGA/Getty Jennifer Garner is seen arriving at the show, 'The View'

She completed her look with sheer black tights and black heels adorned with tasteful gold embellishments.

Her brunette hair, styled in gentle waves, cascaded past her shoulders, framing her face beautifully. Jennifer chose minimal accessories to accentuate her look, opting for small gold-hooped earrings that added a touch of glamour.

© MEGA Jennifer Garner showcases toned legs in gray mini

Holding a pair of black-rimmed glasses, she effortlessly struck poses for the camera, showcasing her classic and understated makeup—mascara-laden lashes and a hint of light pink blush, paired with a rosy pink satin tint on her lips.

Later in the day, Jennifer was seen leaving NBC Rockefeller Studios after a quick outfit change. She now wore a dark navy sweater and dark denim pants, stylishly paired with over-the-knee brown heeled boots.

© Phillip Faraone Jennifer Garner attended the Maestro screening

A black coat draped over her shoulders offered warmth against the New York chill. Her hair, now with more pronounced curls, and silver dangly earrings, added a fresh twist to her evening look. The Golden Globe winner's radiant smile lit up her face as she navigated the crowded sidewalks, clearly enjoying her day in the city.

Jennifer's fans are eagerly anticipating her latest project, the Netflix comedy "Family Switch," set to premiere on Thursday, November 30. In this family-friendly film, Garner takes on the role of Jess Walker, alongside a talented cast including Emma Myers, Brady Noon, and Ed Helms.

Brady Noon as Wyatt, Emma Myers as CC, Lincoln Alex Sykes and Theodore Brian Sykes as Baby Miles, Jennifer Garner as Jess and Ed Helms as Bill in Family Switch

The movie's intriguing plot centers around a body-switching predicament that challenges the Walker family to unite and navigate various pivotal moments in their lives.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer shared that her children—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck—thoroughly enjoyed the film.

"They've seen it and they loved the movie. They were just like, 'Mom, this is just such a fun film.' They really liked it," she shared. The actress expressed her hope that "Family Switch" will resonate with audiences of all ages, bringing laughter and perhaps a few tears to families watching together.

© Jennifer Garner on Instagram Jennifer with her mom baking together

As the holiday season approaches, Jennifer revealed her excitement for the festivities, including her passion for baking. "I will bake every single morning. I'll make something big," she declared.

