Jennifer Garner steals the show in tightfitting outfit at Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Jennifer Garner truly dazzled as she embraced full glam for The Daily Front Row's Eighth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel.

The 13 Going on 30 alum, looking every bit the star at 52, graced the event in a striking ensemble that was a departure from her usual casual wear.

Jennifer turned heads in a stunning baby-blue corseted bodice that elegantly bared her shoulders, perfectly paired with a maroon tea-length skirt.

Her look was beautifully curated by stylist Jordan Johnson Chung, who completed the outfit with matching strappy stiletto heels, adding just the right touch of sophistication and charm.

Her accessories were equally glamorous, featuring a maroon Métier London clutch, sparkly earrings, and a bold statement bracelet that added a dash of sparkle to her evening attire.

© Gilbert Flores Adir Abergel and Jennifer Garner at the 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at The Beverly Hills Hotel

Despite the recent passing of her father, Billy, on March 30 at the age of 85, Jennifer carried herself with grace and poise at the ceremony.

She opted for minimal makeup and styled her shoulder-length brunette locks in a chic wet look, showcasing her natural beauty and understated elegance.

© Jon Kopaloff Jennifer Garner looks incredible

The highlight of Jennifer's evening was presenting the award for Hairstylist of the Year to her long-time hairstylist since 2001, Adir Abergel. Adir, known for his exceptional talent and heartfelt approach to his craft, wore a dramatic black pantsuit with massive shoulder pads and white external boning, complemented by sky-high platform booties. His unique style perfectly mirrored the innovative spirit of the night.

Speaking highly of Adir, Jennifer shared with People magazine in 2022, "Adir is all about giving love. He has an EQ of a billion." She continued, "Adir's gotten me through some of the worst days — just messy days. It doesn’t even have to be something huge, but it's still a hard day for me."

Their close relationship was evident as they shared laughs and affectionate moments on the red carpet, where they affectionately refer to each other as 'Boogie.'

Away from the glitz of the awards night, Jennifer remains busy with her professional endeavors.

© Emma McIntyre Jennifer Garner

She is thrilled to continue her role as executive producer and star in the second season of The Last Thing He Told Me, which despite mixed reviews, emerged as Apple TV+'s most-watched limited series within its first 31 days, drawing an impressive 4.5 million viewers. Excited about the series' renewal, she recently expressed on Instagram, "I'm dying to know what happens to Hannah and Bailey. Thank you for ordering another season of #TheLastThingHeToldMe, @appletv."

Adding to her packed schedule, Jennifer is set to reprise her role as the billionaire heiress-turned-mercenary Elektra Natchios in Shawn Levy's upcoming MCU film Deadpool & Wolverine.

The highly anticipated film, hitting theaters on July 26, will see her star alongside notable actors such as Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, and Morena Baccarin. Jennifer's portrayal of the sai-swinging seductress in Daredevil (2003) and its sequel Elektra (2005) not only marked a significant chapter in her career but also introduced her to her former husband and two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker, Ben Affleck.

© Getty Jennifer Garner is seen out and about in Midtown

In addition to her exciting roles in high-profile films, Jennifer continues to expand her creative horizons. She is involved in producing and starring in the Netflix holiday comedy Mrs. Claus, and will appear in Max Winkler's true-crime film Fruitcake alongside Paul Walter Hauser.

As a KitchenAid paid partner, she seamlessly integrates her passion for cooking with her professional projects, further highlighting her versatility and appeal.

