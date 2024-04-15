Paris Hilton poses in an animal-print string bikini and harness for 'Cowboy Barbie' Coachella snaps

While "that's hot" may mean one thing for attendees at the desert music festival Coachella, it certainly means something else for Paris Hilton.

The 43-year-old hotel heiress and DJ attended the music festival in Indio, California over the weekend for its first three days, and was even a surprise guest for Vampire Weekend's set.

While she brought a host of looks that spanned her flowy and colorful range to black on black ensembles, for one of her many photoshoots, she took things up a notch considerably.

Paris shared new snaps on her Instagram rocking a purple animal-print string bikini near a hot tub, completing her look with a heart-shaped purse with the word "PARIS" on it.

She added to the ensemble a black harness above her waist, suede cowboy boots, a wide-brimmed hat, and her signature nude makeup look, calling the ensemble "CowboyCore Barbie does Coachella."

Fans immediately raved over the fit in her comments section, with Lauren Sanchez leaving a flame emoji. A fan added: "Ahhhh slayed the house down booots!!!" with another saying: "Country vibes! Sliving body forever," and a third writing: "The absolute Queen of Coachella sliving again."

© Getty Images The star has brought a host of new looks for Coachella 2024

Coachella weekend ended up being a big one for Paris, who not only took to the stage, but also used the momentum to announce a brand new single, titled "Fame Won't Love You," a collaboration with Sia.

She revealed that the single, which is her first since last year's "Hot One," will usher in a new album era for the Hilton heiress, her second album ever following 2006's Paris, which received mixed reviews at the time but has become a cult 2000s classic in the years since.

© Instagram Her fashion choices this year have all veered on the monochrome

"Fame Won't Love You" drops this Friday, April 19, and the star shared a video that captured some of her many moments in the spotlight and in front of the paparazzi over the past two decades and reflected on her own relationship with fame.

"Finding love within yourself is the ultimate goal," she penned. "My new song, 'Fame Won't Love You,' with Sia is a powerful reminder that no matter how much fame you have, it won't love you back."

She continued: "Real love comes from within, from embracing who you are, no matter what people say. This song means so much to me, and I am so proud to release it on my first studio album since 'Paris' in 2006."

Since releasing her debut album 18 years ago (which spawned songs like "Nothing In This World" and her biggest hit, "Stars Are Blind"), Paris' popularity has been through its own rollercoaster, but eventually experienced a resurgence in the 2020s thanks to documentaries and shows like This is Paris, Paris in Love, and Cooking with Paris.

She has since, after numerous prior romances and engagements, tied the knot with businessman Carter Reum. The pair have been married for over 2.5 years and are the parents of son Phoenix, one, and daughter London, five months, born via surrogacy.

