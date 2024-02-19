Jennifer Garner showcases glam makeover as she celebrates very special someone

Jennifer Garner is taking to social media to pay a very special tribute to someone very close to her heart, that being Nicole King Solaka.

Nicole is a founding partner at Linden Entertainment and has been one of Jennifer's longtime managers, and in the past few years of partnership, they've become close friends.

In honor of her birthday, Jennifer, 51, took to her Instagram with a few photos of herself with her friend, some from more casual outings, while a pair of others represented their more glamorous side.

Jennifer Garner shows off her unexpected fashion moment

The lead photo of the tribute was a behind-the-scenes photo from the 2018 Academy Awards, when she wore a royal blue Atelier Versace gown with an exposed bodice and sweeping train, while Nicole wore a sleek black gown.

The photo set was closed out with another Oscars shot, this time from the 2022 ceremony, when Jennifer was dressed in a stunning off the shoulder Brandon Maxwell red-hot gown, while Nicole posed in a black column gown with white straps.

The Yes Day star sweetly captioned her post with: "My GIRL has a birthday today. 24 years of friendship, mothering, dreaming up nonsense and making it happen together.

"I am proud of you, @nksolaka, proud of your beautiful girls, my beloved goddaughters. I'm proud of your boss lady status with @lindenentertainment. I'm proud of our friendship and partnership and I love you. Happy Birthday!"

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner prove they are the perfect co-parents with latest outing

Reese Witherspoon also chimed in: "Aww!! This makes me smile. Love you," while several other fans not only shared birthday wishes, but also raved over her blue Oscars gown, with one commenting: "Jen BLUE is gorgeous on you!" and another saying: "Wow! That dress! Blue is stunning on you!" A third also added: "That blue dress!"

© Instagram Jennifer shared a special birthday tribute to her friend and longtime manager Nicole

Jennifer may have just established a reputation for herself as one of Hollywood's best BFFs, thanks to sweet tributes like so and also her recent public appearance in support of another very famous and very close pal.

MORE: Jennifer Garner proves her daughter is her double with head-turning throwback photo at 21

Earlier in the month, the mom-of-three hit up the Hollywood Walk of Fame to support and give a speech in honor of her 13 Going on 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo for his special day.

© Getty Images The star reunited with her friend and former co-star Mark Ruffalo at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Aside from looking incredible in a charcoal gray pencil skirt with a matching cropped blazer (with diamanté-encrusted buttons), she was also on hand to recreate the "Thriller" dance from the iconic 2004 flick with Mark, 56.

MORE: Jennifer Garner wishes her 'funny' children would be less private as she lifts lid on their personalities

She cited some of his former romantic on-screen leads like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Keira Knightley, and Reese as well, wondering if they also believed he owed his "rom-com success to the scruffy hair, the untucked cute button down, both of which became like the norm for cute guys everywhere for the next 20 years."

© Sony Pictures Together the pair recreated a scene from their 2004 film "13 Going on 30"

Jennifer joked: "I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark's anxiety as much as I did. I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films, like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the 'Thriller' dance where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this, to antsy, to deathly quiet, to 'Bro, this is not for me.'"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.