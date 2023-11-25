Jennifer Garner sashays in festive bodycon dress – and it's not what you'd expect

Jennifer Garner embraced the festive spirit in her latest video, which saw her dress to the nines in a festive outfit.

Promoting her 2023 Netflix film Family Switch, which is out on 30 November, the Alias actress, 51, ditched her casual daytime look of jeans and a black jumper and transformed into a real-life Christmas candy cane! Jennifer wore a fitted pencil dress that highlighted her toned figure, complete with a strapless neckline and an oversized bow at the waist.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner looks incredible in unexpected Christmas outfit

Adding the finishing touches to her festive look, she paired the striped red and white frock with shimmery cherry-coloured Mary Jane heels and an extravagant headband made of candy canes that secured her brunette hair away from her face.

After striking several poses, she sashayed towards the camera in the video, which was met with plenty of compliments from her followers. Reece Witherspoon was among the first to comment: "You're so cute," while another fan penned: "I love that dress, and you are the sweetest candy cane!"

© Instagram The actress shared a peek inside the costume department

A third wrote: "How cute are you in that candy cane dress?"

Jennifer – who shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with her ex Ben Affleck – also posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the wardrobe department, which had been filled to the brim with red and white Christmas outfits for the actress to peruse. Mini dresses and shirts hung on the railings behind her, while red heels and trainers were laid out on the floor, courtesy of Susie DeSanto.

© Getty Jennifer revealed she has a low-key approach to beauty

"@susied310 has been my favorite costume designer since we made 13 Going on 30 together 20 years ago," wrote Jennifer, who looked relaxed in gingham pyjama pants and a knitted green and white Fair Isle sweater.

Despite her consistently effortless appearance, The Last Thing He Told Me star previously said she has a very low-maintenance approach to beauty. In terms of her hair, she told Who What Wear: "What I loved is that I never use a blow-dryer. But it just dried so much more quickly. I always use Virtue 6-in-1. That's one hair product that I can count on. I know how to use [it], and it feels good. It doesn't feel like I have junk in my hair. So I do a little of that, and I'm gone."

© Getty Images Jennifer is a mom to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel

She continued that her makeup bag staple is simply SPF, adding: "I could get totally ready in five minutes." After ensuring she has sufficiently protected her skin from the sun's rays, she may sometimes add Gucci Westman's Westman Atelier foundation stick as a concealer, as well as focusing on her brows and cheeks.

Jennifer admitted: "I rarely remember to do mascara. I rarely do anything like lips or anything."

