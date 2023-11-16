Helena Christensen wows in low-cut floral mini dress for lavish weekend getaway

Helena Christensen was one of the many stars who attended the Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas' 25th anniversary celebration, which featured several special events spread out over the past weekend.

The grand opening of Chef Michael White's new restaurant Paranza, a performance from CeeLo Green, and a gospel brunch with performances from BeBe Winans and Donnie McClurkin were just some of the highlights of the celebration.

Helena, 54, looked stunning in photos shared from the second day of affairs, attending a lavish dinner party called the "Bal de Royale" on Saturday in a pretty little black dress.

The mini dress was covered in a colorful floral pattern and featured a low-cut neckline that highlighted her toned physique and her legs. She paired the dress with a light blue denim jacket.

She styled her dark brown locks into an updo and wore a bold red lip, accessorizing with strappy black sandals and a purse with a graphic nail-art print.

Other celebrities in attendance included Camilla Stærk, Katie Couric, Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman, Marcia Gay Harden, Cynthia Rowley, Kit Keenan, Alex Lundqvist, Jennifer Esposito, Skylar Astin, Nico Tortorella, Amber Ruffin, and more.

In a press release from the event, Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis, stated: "This past weekend, we celebrated 25 years of Atlantis Paradise Island with a multi-day, star-studded extravaganza that included the best of the best in entertainment, food and beverage, events and accommodations.

"25 years ago, Sol Kerzner, the founder and developer of this fabulous resort, paved the way for Atlantis to serve as a catalyst for the resurgence of tourism throughout The Bahamas. We are proud of the legacy Atlantis has built over the past quarter of a century and cannot wait to see what the next 25 years have in store."

The Danish model and photographer recently shared a peek into where her good looks come from when she celebrated her mother Elsa's birthday with a loving tribute.

The photos, which spanned from her Peruvian mother's pregnancy to her childhood, young adult years, and then the present day, showcased just how much of Helena's soft features came from her mother.

She penned: "Feliz cumpleaños querida mamácita, te quiero con toda mi corazón [transl: Happy birthday dear mom, I love you with all my heart]!

"I always knew you were a magnificent force of life, a very unique and beautiful human being inside out, but I didn't realize the true depth of your love until I watched you for so many years take care of dad."

The former Victoria's Secret Angel added: "I am amazed and humbled by your grace and strength, mom and so incredibly proud and grateful to be your daughter."

She received a slew of responses from some of her famous friends, including birthday messages from Naomi Campbell, Julianne Moore, Diane Kruger, and Christy Turlington.

Fans also left comments like: "Happy Birthday to your wonderful mum! She is quite an icon," and: "Wowww cloned from your mommy... Both of them are cute," as well as: "How cute are these!! Cheers to your mother!!" A fourth also gushed: "So beautiful, you can see where you get your beauty."

