Taylor Swift rocks pleated mini skirt and festive knitwear to spend Christmas with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift brought festive fashion to the Arrowhead Stadium as she and her family took to the bleachers at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game on Christmas Day.

The Grammy Award winner, 34, turned out to support her beau Travis Kelce for his 25 December game - which sadly ended in a 20-14 loss for the Chiefs.

Taylor looked fun and festive in a pleated tartan mini skirt and a berry red knitted sweater as she cheered on her alleged boyfriend from the stands. Taylor layered with black fishnet tights, patent platform loafers, and a leather and shearling jacket.

The "Karma" hitmaker paid a touching nod to Travis by wearing a scarlet Santa hat embroidered with his jersey number 87 on the front.

© Kirby Lee Taylor brought the festive cheer in a red knit sweater

Completing her effortlessly chic Christmas Day get-up, Taylor added a slick of her signature red lipstick and fluttery lashes to accentuate her natural beauty glow.

After cheering on Travis beside her parents, Andrea and Scott, and her younger brother Austin, 31, Taylor was seen leaving the stadium hand-in-hand with her partner.

© Jamie Squire Taylor attended the game with her parents and younger brother

Travis, who has caught the attention of Swifties for being notoriously well dressed, rocked a Chiefs letterman jacket, a festive white knit sweater and slick white jeans as he exited the venue with the "Anti-Hero" singer.

While neither Taylor nor Travis have officially put a label on their romance, the American country singer did finally confirm their relationship in an ultra-rare interview with TIME this month.

© Instagram A photo shared by Kansas City Chiefs player Mecole Hardman Jr's wife Chariah Gordon showed Taylor and Travis stealing a kiss

Revealing the spark that ignited their love, Taylor revealed that it was in July 2023 that Travis first revealed that he tried to meet her after the show.

He said: “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

“We started hanging out right after that”, she explained, meaning the couple “actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

© Gotham Taylor and Travis enjoyed an intimate dinner at Waverly Inn in October

From coordinating their date night outfits to twinning in red, donning Travis' sports jerseys and now spending Christmas together, the duo are Swift(ly) becoming the power couple of the year.