Heidi Klum shares bedridden video as she reveals food poisoning after Emmys party – watch

Heidi Klum has been doing the rounds during awards season, making head-turning appearances at the Golden Globes and Emmys after-parties – but on Tuesday she was forced to take a break after falling ill.

The AGT star, 50, attended The Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards Party for the 75th annual Emmy Awards on Monday night and looked stunning in a figure-hugging turquoise gown.

But her evening didn't end well as she revealed on Tuesday morning that she was struck down with food poisoning.

WATCH: Heidi Klum shares food poisoning woes after glam party appearance

Sharing a short clip on her Instagram Story, which you can see above, the German supermodel sounded hoarse as she explained the reason, she was bedridden "all day".

As if being wrapped up in blankets with a croaky voice wasn't enough, to make her point even clearer, Heidi added five emojis that depicted vomiting.

Of course, while Heidi attended the star-studded after-party just hours before she got food poisoning, she made no indication that it was at the event that she picked up the nasty illness, which symptoms often include upset stomach, diarrhea, and vomiting, according to the Mayo Clinic.

© Instagram Heidi was in bed 'all day' with food poisoning

Before she was bedridden, Heidi made a glamorous appearance at the party, held at Otium in Los Angeles.

She displayed her supermodel physique in a stunning gown by Tony Ward that boasted an off-the-shoulder neckline, ruched detailing, and a floor-sweeping train.

Heidi accessorized with turquoise earrings to match her dress and added blue eyeliner to draw attention to her eyes.

© Getty Images Heidi looked beautiful in her Tony Ward dress

Her hair was styled in loose, bouncy waves that cascaded down one side of her chest, and for a clash of color, she rocked a bright red manicure and matching pedicure that peaked out from her open-toed heels.

© Getty Images Heidi wore earrings and eyeliner to match her dress

Earlier this month, Heidi was seen at the 81st Golden Globes in Beverly Hills alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz.

She stole the show in a strapless red dress that boasted a corset with a sweetheart neckline which accentuated her cleavage.

The gown's voluminous skirt showcased her trim waist, and a daring leg slit displayed her endlessly long legs.

Complementing her height with stiletto heels, Heidi's blonde tresses cascaded in soft waves, enhancing her radiant look.

© Monica Schipper/GA Heidi looked gorgeous in red at the Golden Globes

Tom, 34, looked dapper in a sleek black suit and shirt, affectionately wrapping an arm around his wife as they posed for photographers outside The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Heidi’s love story with Tom began in 2018 after they sparked romance rumors with multiple public appearances.

The couple took their relationship a notch higher with an engagement later that year and a secret Californian wedding in February 2019.

© MICHAEL TRAN Heidi and Tom have been married since 2019

The couple got married for a second time on a yacht in Capri, Italy, on August 3 – and it was an epic wedding with no expense spared.

Heidi looked breathtaking in an off-the-shoulder white gown with floral embroidery, and a long white veil, while her husband was dapper in an off-white suit and blue shirt.

She shared the news with fans by posting a photo that showed herself and Tom sharing a kiss on the deck of the boat.

The vessel had been decorated with beautiful floral displays and had strands of white orchids draped from a canopy.

"We did it. Mr & Mrs Kaulitz," Heidi captioned the photo.

