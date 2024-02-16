Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyonce's jaw-dropping looks for date night with Jay-Z are her most daring yet
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Beyonce's jaw-dropping looks for date night with Jay-Z are her most daring yet

The Grammy-winning artist is embracing her cowgirlcore era

Beyonce and Jay-Z
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
Share this:

Beyoncé is taking the reins and galloping into new territory with her Valentine's Day style, and it seems she's just getting started. 

The 42-year-old music icon, fresh from announcing her first country album, dazzled fans with not one, but two stunning ensembles that paid homage to her Southern roots.

For a romantic evening out with her husband, Jay-Z, at Claud in the East Village, Beyoncé channeled a sultry cowgirl vibe. 

She unveiled her fierce look on her website, donning a custom red Stetson that set the tone for a bold, monochromatic Marc Jacobs outfit. 

Beyonce in red latex© Instagram
Beyonce in red latex

The centerpiece, a ruched latex miniskirt paired with a striking floor-length leather jacket, showcased her flair for blending textures. 

The ensemble was tied together with a form-fitting red mock-neck top, matching heels, and lipstick that spoke volumes about her fearless fashion sense.

Beyonce's little purse for her date night© Instagram
Beyonce's little purse for her date night

 Shielding her eyes with $70 Otra shades, she carried a white Balenciaga hourglass purse playfully decorated with a red heart pattern.

But the Grammy-winning 16 Carriages artist didn't stop there. Taking to Instagram, Beyoncé wished her followers a Happy Valentine's Day, "sending lots of love," in a sheer black tulle Dolce & Gabbana dress that left little to the imagination. 

Beyonce and Jay-Z
Beyonce and Jay-Z are such a sweet couple

The see-through garment, complete with lace cups and a corset-style top with exposed boning, was tastefully paired with a black thong and thigh-high stockings.

 Accentuating her waist was a leather Dolce & Gabbana belt, and she completed the ensemble with a black tulle veil, gloves, and a cowboy hat perched atop her glamorous curls.

These looks are not just fashion statements but also clever teases of her upcoming musical venture, part two of her Renaissance project. 

Beyonce is embracing her cowgirl era© Instagram
Beyonce is embracing her cowgirl era

Beyoncé's recent Western-inspired wardrobe choices have been more than just a nod to her Texas origins; they've been strategic hints dropped before her album news broke during the Super Bowl on February 11. 

Her white Stetson and studded Louis Vuitton shorts suit at the Grammys and the plunging black Dolce & Gabbana minidress she donned for the Super Bowl—complete with a turquoise bolo tie necklace—were all part of the prelude to her latest artistic era.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S.  Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox. 

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more