Beyonce's rarely-seen daughter Rumi Carter is the best dressed kid at the Super Bowl

Beyoncé and Jay Z's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is no stranger to the spotlight. From mastering her mom's 'Renaissance' choreography on tour to making her Grammys debut, the 12-year-old is slowly mastering the art of being a star.

It was her little sister Rumi's chance to shine on Sunday, however, as Beyoncé's younger daughter joined her family at the Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas to watch the Kansas City Chiefs clinch victory against the San Francisco 49ers - and wait 'til you see her outfit.

WATCH: Rumi Carter and Blue Ivy share a sweet sister moment at the Super Bowl 2024

Rumi, who has a twin brother named Sir, couldn't have looked cuter as stepped onto football's grandest stage.

© Kevin Mazur (L-R) Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Rumi Carter attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame

The rarely-seen little girl, six, rocked black leggings with a matching T-shirt, layered with a $684 faux leather varsity jacket from Givenchy. Rumi completed her sporty-chick aesthetic with chunky leather lace-up boots and a pleated black skirt.

© Ethan Miller Blue Ivy Carter, Jay Z and Rumi Carter enjoy a family outing to the super bowl

Beyoncé's mini-me looked so sweet with her hair styled in cool-girl space buns adorned with black bows.

Her best accessory, however, was her Mattel Barbie doll mascot holding up a hand-made sign scrawled with 'Super Bowl' in the six-year-old's handwriting. So cute!

Twinning with his daughter, Jay Z also opted for a sleek black leather jacket, contrasting with Blue Ivy's choice of a classic letterman jacket, reflecting the family's flair for fashion.

© Steph Chambers Rumi Carter looked so sweet in a faux leather jacket and biker boots

Despite sharing the spotlight with their children, little is known about how Beyoncé and Jay Z choose to raise their children behind closed doors. It is clear to see, however, that they are already following in their parent's talented footsteps.

© VALERIE MACON Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy share a close bond

Chatting to HELLO! about the power couple's parenting style, Lucy Shrimpton, Sleep and Wellbeing Expert at The Baby Show, and founder of The Sleep Nanny, said: "Beyonce has always been private about her personal life and this is undoubtedly important to someone of such mega stardom.

© Kevin Mazur Blue Ivy Carter and Jay Z during The 59th GRAMMY Awards in 2017

"Naturally she carries this privacy through protecting her children and allowing daughter, Blue, to perform on her world tour was no easy decision for Beyoncé who was very aware of how little preparation her daughter had undergone for the limelight in terms of experiencing the grit, the rejection and how to manage inevitable criticism."

© Getty Beyoncé welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012

Chiming in on Jay Z's parenting, Lucy added: "I love how Jay Z has said in the past that parenting is about being a guide and as long as they provide love and support, their children can become anything they want to be. Beyoncé, is, like most of us mothers, very protective of her children and this must be heightened when you carry such fame."