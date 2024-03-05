Lindsay Lohan commands attention in chic pantsuit seven months after giving birth

Lindsay Lohan showcased her flawless fashion sense in New York City. Wearing a stunning outfit, she turned heads and captured the spotlight, proving her status as a style icon.

On a brisk Monday, ahead of her guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lindsay exuded elegance and sophistication.

For her evening appearance, Lindsay chose a sleek black pantsuit that hugged her figure perfectly, featuring trendy bell-bottom pants that added a touch of retro flair to her modern look.

This ensemble was complemented by a deep burgundy purse and a statement chunky necklace, blending business chic with high fashion seamlessly.

© NBC Lindsay Lohan stuns on Jimmy Fallon

During the show, the Mean Girls star radiated happiness as she told Jimmy that her seven-month-old son Laui was “her world” and said that everything had changed since giving birth.

Lindsay's day was filled with excitement, not just for her fashion choices but also for her thrilling announcement to fans. On SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, she shared the exciting news of a forthcoming Freaky Friday sequel, reuniting her with Jamie Lee Curtis.

© NBC Lindsay chats to Jimmy

While she kept details under wraps, her enthusiasm for the project was evident, hinting at a much-anticipated return to a beloved story.

Adding to her chic appearances, Lindsay donned oversized sunglasses, a glamorous accessory that enhanced her sophisticated aura.

© NBC Lindsay is glowing since becoming a mother

Her hair, with its strawberry tones, was styled in soft waves, gracefully framing her face and cascading down her shoulders, epitomizing effortless beauty.

Her makeup was tastefully done, with a focus on her eyes, accented by a hint of bronze shadow that highlighted her natural beauty.

Lindsay's choice of delicate dangling earrings added a final touch of sparkle to her ensemble, capturing the essence of her impeccable style.

Amidst her busy schedule, Lindsay also took a moment to engage with her fans, signing autographs outside the Paris Theatre.

This was in anticipation of a special screening for her Netflix film, set to take place the following day. Her connection with her audience remains strong, as she continues to share her artistic journey with them.

Lindsay's presence on social media was also notable, as she took to Instagram to promote her upcoming movie, Irish Wish.

© NBC Lindsay recently confirmed a Freaky Friday sequel

Sharing stunning photos of herself in a mauve dress that showcased her figure, she teased the romantic comedy set to premiere on Netflix.

The film's plot, a whimsical and heartwarming tale set in Ireland, promises to be a delightful addition to her filmography, featuring an ensemble cast including her younger brother Dakota.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.