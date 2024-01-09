Lindsay Lohan looks 'so fetch' in cut-out gown on Mean Girls pink carpet after welcoming first child

The next stage in the 2000s resurgence is one taking Hollywood by storm – the new Mean Girls re-make. Star of the original cast, Lindsay Lohan, 37, made an appearance on the red carpet last night to celebrate the premiere of the new musical version of the cult 2004 movie in which she played one of the lead characters, Cady Heron.

The actress looked so glamorous in a classy black floor-length gown with a high rounded neck and padded shoulders. The gown grazed her ankles where it featured a split to reveal a pair of timeless pointed-toe stilettos with a skinny strap. The star of the show when it came to the Parent Trap star's look was the embellishments at the waist. Lindsay's gown featured a cut-out at both sides of the bodice and was cinched with a gorgeous diamanté-encrusted built-in belt.

© Getty Lindsay Lohan attended the Global Premiere of Mean Girls at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York

The Freaky Friday star, who gave birth to a son named Luai last July, enhanced the appeal of that stunning belt moment with dazzling accessories. She added a small black clutch bag with a diamanté-adorned rectangular buckle that tied in well with her bejewelled drop earrings with triangular detailing. Her iconic auburn locks were styled in loose Hollywood waves that trailed down to her waist with a side part fit for a 1950s movie star.

Lindsay's makeup matched the classic red carpet aesthetic of her breathtaking gown. The Just My Luck actress looked radiant with a rosy flushed cheek, a cool-toned smokey eye that added emphasis on the outer corner of her eye for a cat-eye effect, and topped off the look with a 'your-lips-but-better' satin lip colour. She dazzled next to the stars of the new iteration of the iconic movie that has us all wishing it was Wednesday every day. Auliʻi Cravalho, 23, who plays Janis Ian in the movie, debuted an incredible pink cropped hairstyle which she styled with a black floor-length gown with a piece satin fabric across the front teamed with platformed heels and an eye-catching embellished manicure.

© Getty Renee Rapp, Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, Lindsay Lohan, Angourie Rice and Bebe Wood at the premiere

Auliʻi's co-stars also wowed on the red carpet. Broadway star Reneé Rapp, 23, who plays Regina George, in the new movie stunned in a dramatic black blazer with a tie-up pink corset over the top. She styled the bold look with a black satin skirt and a grungy pink and black eyeshadow look. Reneé was seen with the show's screenwriter and co-star Tina Fey, 53, who looked so elegant in a black jumpsuit with white polka dots and butterflies printed over the piece.

Australian actress Angourie Rice who is carrying the baton as Cady Heron in the remake was seen posing with Lindsay in a gorgeous peach gown with a plunging V-neckline and a netted look created from copper beads. She wore her hair in Hollywood waves to match Lindsay's and added silver jewellery to enhance the mermaid feel of the dress.

© Getty Angourie Rice is taking on Lindsay's role in Mean Girls

The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress showed off her sartorial prowess when she was last spotted on the red carpet at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall last year. The star wore an oversized co-ord with dramatic bell embellishments on the sleeves made from a high-shine copper fabric which brought out the warm tones of her gorgeous hair which she styled in a half-up bouffant style with loose waves through the ends.

© Getty Lindsay Lohan rocked a copper look

Her makeup look enhanced the fiery appeal of the overall aesthetic. The Herbie star donned a copper smokey eye with fluttery eyelashes and a rosy pink lip with a glossy finish. Her cheekbones were enhanced by a subtle bronzer and her skin was brought to life by a warm pink blush. Her bejeweled earrings brought out the sparkle on her eyelids that made the look feel so ethereal.

DISCOVER: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert spark debate with epic Mean Girls comeback – but someone's missing