Another day, another sizzling appearance from Kristen Stewart – who is serving up some of her best looks to date while she promotes her new movie, Love Lies Bleeding.

The 33-year-old was pictured leaving her Soho accommodation on Wednesday rocking a lingerie-inspired outfit that put her sensational figure front and center.

Kristen was on her way to film Late Night with Seth Meyers and turned plenty of heads when she stepped out in a fishnet bra, garter, and sheer black stockings.

Giving the illusion of even longer legs, she added a pair of black patent Christian Louboutin pumps with towering heels.

© Getty Images Kristen looked incredible in her sexy outfit

The garter belt was exposed underneath Kristen's choice of a black mini-skirt, and her racy bra could be seen poking through her black leather blazer.

To complete her stunning look, the Twilight alum accessorized with sunglasses featuring maroon-colored lenses, stacks of rings, and a tiny, beaded Chanel bag.

As for her hair and makeup, Kristen rocked minimal makeup over her flawless complexion and loose waves with choppy bangs.

The actress has been pulling out all the stops during her promotional duties and one of her most daring looks occurred at the premiere of her new action crime film.

© Getty Images Kristen's fishnet bra could be seen under her jacket

Kristen left little to the imagination and exposed plenty of skin in an extremely high-cut, black bodysuit by Chanel. The tiny outfit was held up by skinny straps that wrapped over her shoulders and under her arms, showing off her back and slim waist.

Adding more drama to her look, Kristen wore a pair of high-waisted, sheer black tights with towering heels and a black tuxedo jacket draped across her arms.

© Getty Images Kristen's figure looked incredible

On Monday, she rocked up for a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wearing another revealing outfit.

Kristen looked gorgeous in a glittering, semi-sheer, backless black top that boasted tiered fringe detailing revealing she was wearing nothing underneath.

The thin piece of fabric showed off a hint of Kristen's naked chest, with her nipple piercing gleaming through.

© Getty Images Kristen turned heads in her bodysuit

Completing her outfit, she wore a black maxi skirt that featured a thigh-high slit at the back, knee-high, black sheer stockings, and a pair of open-toed heels.

On Tuesday, she opted for a no-pant look wearing a pair of beige cashmere high-waisted briefs, a beige shirt unbuttoned to expose her bra underneath, and red stilettos.

© Getty Images Kristen is a fan of black stockings

Kristen has certainly been keeping herself busy following the release of Love Lies Bleeding. Directed by Rose Glass, it is set in the 1980s and sees Kristen play gym employee, Lou, who falls for bisexual bodybuilder Jackie, played by Katy O'Brian.

According to the synopsis from A24, "Reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family".

© Getty Images Kristen exposed her bra under her unbuttoned shirt

Asked what drew her to the role, Kristen told NBC News in a joint interview with Katy and Rose: "It just felt like a love story that was showing all the dirty, real, good, fun stuff, which is all the bad stuff, actually.

"Love can absolutely destroy you and others, and you don't always make the most selfless decisions in love."

© A24 Kristen and Katy star in Love Lies Bleeding

She added: "There's no fixed definition for love. It's such a means to justify any decision that one might make recklessly."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.