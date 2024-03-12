Kristen Stewart goes braless in semi-sheer top and stockings for racy new appearance

Kristen Stewart is pulling out all the stops to promote her latest movie – and she made another head-turning appearance on Monday.

The 33-year-old rocked up for a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wearing another revealing outfit that left little to the imagination.

Kristen exposed plenty of skin in a glittering, semi-sheer, backless black top that boasted tiered fringe detailing revealing she was wearing nothing underneath.

The thin piece of fabric showed off a hint of Kristen's naked chest, with her nipple piercing gleaming through.

Completing her outfit, the Twilight star wore a black maxi skirt that featured a thigh-high slit at the back, knee-high, black sheer stockings, and a pair of open-toed heels.

Accessorizing the look, she wore black sunglasses, a Chanel handbag, minimal makeup, and her hair pulled back into a ponytail with bangs framing her face.

Upon leaving the show, Kristen swapped her revealing top and heels for a white cropped T-shirt and matching sneakers.

Love Lies Bleeding appears to be another hit for Kristen and has already received praise from viewers. The action crime film, directed by Rose Glass, is set in the 1980s and sees Kristen play gym employee, Lou, who falls for bisexual bodybuilder Jackie, played by Katy O'Brian.

According to the synopsis from A24, "Reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family".

Asked what drew her to the role, Kristen told NBC News in a joint interview with Katy and Rose: "It just felt like a love story that was showing all the dirty, real, good, fun stuff, which is all the bad stuff, actually.

"Love can absolutely destroy you and others, and you don't always make the most selfless decisions in love."

She added: "There's no fixed definition for love. It's such a means to justify any decision that one might make recklessly."

The film also features intimate sex scenes between Kristen and Katy, which the latter was "excited" to film.

"I was excited, because I was like, 'Ugh, finally, I get to do something real, that felt more real,'" Katy said. "My big thing was I just wanted to make sure Kristen was comfortable."

However, Katy admitted it was "hard to feel sexy" while filming those scenes. "It was kind of like once you got there, and you just saw how silly the theatrics of it were, it took a lot of the pressure off," she explained.

"Obviously we worked with an intimacy coordinator and everything, and we talked about the scenes and comfort zones."

Speaking about the movie at the Sundance Film Festival in January, director Rose said: "It is a violent film.

"Violence can be great fun in films. We had amazing VFX and stunt coordinators, and the sound design was genius. Every department, you just have to try to push it to the max."

