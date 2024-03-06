Kristen Stewart almost bares all in high-cut bodysuit for jaw-dropping red carpet appearance

Kristen Stewart made a head-turning appearance on the red carpet for her new movie, Love Lies Bleeding, in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old left little to the imagination and exposed plenty of skin in an extremely high-cut, black bodysuit by Chanel.

The tiny outfit was held up by skinny straps that wrapped over her shoulders and under her arms, showing off her back and tiny waist.

© Getty Images Kristen made a statement in her Chanel emsemble

Adding more drama to her look, Kristen wore a pair of high-waisted, sheer black tights with towering heels that made her legs look never-ending.

She also draped a black tuxedo jacket across her arms and accessorized with some silver rings, wearing her brunette hair in a half-up half-down bun with her choppy bangs framing her face.

Kristen completed her look with a soft, smokey eye, slightly blushed cheeks, and nude lips.

© Getty Images Kristen looked incredible

She was joined on the red carpet by stars including Jena Malone, Katy O'Brian, Anna Baryshnikov, and director Rose Glass.

Love Lies Bleeding appears to be another hit for Kristen and has already received praise from viewers.

The action crime film, directed by Rose Glass, is set in the 1980s and sees Kristen play gym employee, Lou, who falls for bisexual bodybuilder Jackie, played by Katy O'Brian.

© Getty Images Kristen certainly turned heads in her daring outfit

According to the synopsis from A24, "Reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family".

Speaking about the movie at the Sundance Film Festival in January, director Rose said: "It is a violent film.

"Violence can be great fun in films. We had amazing VFX and stunt coordinators, and the sound design was genius. Every department, you just have to try to push it to the max."

© Getty Images Kristen's legs looked never-ending

One person who appeared to be missing from the event was Kristen's screenwriter fiancée, Dylan Meyer. The couple met on a movie set in 2013, but it wasn't until years later, through a mutual friend, that their paths crossed again.

They made their relationship Instagram official in October 2019 and announced their engagement in November 2021.

"The day that I met her, it was like all bets were off," Kristen shared on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019.

© Shutterstock Kristen with fiancee Dylan

Last month, she reflected on the depth of their bond in an interview with Rolling Stone, attributing their strength as a couple to their shared passions.

"We have taken the things that we're spending our time on and interlocked them, and we're so much smarter and stronger together," she said.

© Future Publishing Kristen and Dylan got engaged in 2021

The couple have blended their personal and professional lives, embarking on collaborative projects, including a TV show and a film script.

Kristen has also expressed her desire to start a family with Dylan, adding to Rolling Stone: "I really want that to happen."

