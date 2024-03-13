Kristen Stewart is all legs in underwear and heels for head-turning NYC outing

Kristen Stewart needs to give her stylist, Tara Swennen, a raise because she has sourced one jaw-dropping look after another this past week.

The 33-year-old actress stepped out in New York City on Tuesday wearing one of her most head-turning outfits to date as she continues her stylish promotional trail for her new movie, Love Lies Bleeding.

Kristen looked incredible in a pair of beige cashmere high-waisted briefs from Brunello Cucinelli and red stilettos that made her legs look never-ending.

The knitted underwear certainly stood out and featured black lining to match the Chanel bag Kristen has been fond of recently.

© Getty Images Kristen's legs looked never-ending

While her endless legs certainly stole the show, the Twilight alum flashed more bare skin by wearing her beige shirt unbuttoned to expose her bra underneath.

Kristen accessorized with a pair of nude sheer tights and aviator sunglasses and wore her hair down in a slicked-back style.

Earlier in the day, she put on another leggy display in a pair of tiny shorts and a tight T-shirt as she left her accommodation with her fiancée, Dylan Meyer.

© Getty Images Kristen exposed her bra under her unbuttoned shirt

The couple went public with their relationship in October 2019 and announced their engagement in November 2021.

"The day that I met her, it was like all bets were off," Kristen shared on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019.

© Getty Images Kristen knows how to make an entrance

Last month, she reflected on the depth of their bond in an interview with Rolling Stone, attributing their strength as a couple to their shared passions.

"We have taken the things that we're spending our time on and interlocked them, and we're so much smarter and stronger together," she explained.

© Getty Images Kristen has been busy promoting Love Lies Bleeding

Kristen has certainly been keeping herself busy following the release of her latest action crime thriller.

Love Lies Bleeding, directed by Rose Glass, is set in the 1980s and sees Kristen play gym employee, Lou, who falls for bisexual bodybuilder Jackie, played by Katy O'Brian.

According to the synopsis from A24, "Reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family".

© Getty Images Kristen is joined in NYC by her fiancee Dylan Meyer

Asked what drew her to the role, Kristen told NBC News in a joint interview with Katy and Rose: "It just felt like a love story that was showing all the dirty, real, good, fun stuff, which is all the bad stuff, actually.

"Love can absolutely destroy you and others, and you don't always make the most selfless decisions in love."

She added: "There's no fixed definition for love. It's such a means to justify any decision that one might make recklessly."

© A24 Kristen and Katy star in Love Lies Bleeding

The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, with director Rose saying: "It is a violent film.

"Violence can be great fun in films. We had amazing VFX and stunt coordinators, and the sound design was genius. Every department, you just have to try to push it to the max."

