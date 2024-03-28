Gillian Anderson, 55, steals the show in tight-fitting green dress

Gillian Anderson captivated the audience with her elegance at the world premiere of Scoop at The Curzon in Mayfair, London.

The 55-year-old actress, stepping into the shoes of Emily Maitlis for the forthcoming Netflix drama, shone brightly as the evening's highlight on a red carpet filled with luminaries.

Donning a strapless green bodycon midi dress, Gillian exuded classic glamour and complemented her look with chic silver high-heels.

The Sex Education star was in good company, joined by her co-stars Billie Piper, Romola Garai, and Keeley Hawes, as they celebrated the show's unveiling.

Scoop, set to premiere on April 5, brings to life the infamous Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew, reenacting the event with uncanny precision.

Gillian, seen departing from her luxury hotel in her dazzling outfit, has received praise for her "astonishing" portrayal of Emily Maitlis, drawing comparisons to the transformative abilities of Michael Sheen. An admirer even remarked, "she could literally transform into anyone," highlighting her versatile acting prowess.

The film meticulously recreates the awkward 2019 interview between Emily and the disgraced royal, capturing every detail of their exchange.

Rufus Sewell, 56, steps into the role of the Duke of York, while an almost unrecognizable Billie Piper dons a blonde wig and high heels to play Sam McAlister, the Newsnight producer behind the headline-making interview.

Drawing from Sam McAlister's book Scoops, the Netflix drama offers a gripping behind-the-scenes exploration of the efforts to secure the interview with Prince Andrew and the intense dynamics among the cast.

Set to release this spring, Scoop is a homage to the determination and skill of the four women at the heart of this journalistic endeavor.

Based on true events, the film delves into the negotiations led by McAlister, famously dubbed the 'Booker extraordinaire' of Newsnight, to arrange the controversial interview that addressed the Duke's connections to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a critical moment of the interview, Emily Maitlis confronts Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre's allegations that she was forced to engage in sexual activities with him at 17, under Epstein's direction—an accusation the prince vehemently denied.

Scoop not only revisits a pivotal moment in contemporary history but also celebrates the journalistic rigor and commitment to uncovering the truth, offering viewers an enthralling look at the story behind one of the most talked-about interviews of recent times.

