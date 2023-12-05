Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Crown premiere: Best photos as show comes to a close

The Crown premiere: Best photos as show comes to a close

Imelda Staunton, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debecki led the way

Elizbabeth Debicki standing with Khalid Abdalla and Emma Corrin
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreOnline News Editor
We've been glued to The Crown since it first began airing in 2016 and as the series draws to a close, a premiere event was held at The Royal Festival Hall. The event saw stars from the current series like Elizabeth Debecki, who plays Princess Diana, and Imelda Staunton, who plays the Queen, in attendance.

However, it also drew stars from previous series including Emma Corrin, who won plaudits for their portrayal of the late Princess of Wales in the fourth series, alongside Gillian Anderson who played Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher opposite Olivia Colman. Meg Bellamy, Ed McVey and Luther Ford, who play Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry respectively, also arrived in their finest.

120

Elizabeth Debecki

Elizabeth Debick in a silver dress© Dave Benett
Elizabeth has won plaudits for her portrayal of Princess Diana

 Elizabeth made sure that she arrived in style with a glittering outfit embezzled with dozens of crystals. The star wore her blonde hair to the side and we couldn't help but notice that her outfit had a handy detail - pockets!

220

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce

Imelda Staunton in a green outfit standing with Jonathan Pryce in a black suit© Dave Benett
Imelda and Jonathan take centre stage in the show's final series

Imelda and Jonathan, who play the Queen and Prince Philip respectively, made sure to meet up for photos on the red carpet. Imelda stunned in a gorgeous green outfit, while Jonathan opted for a black suit and several ties alongside an eye-catching scarf.

320

Dominic West and Olivia Williams

Olivia Williams in a red dress standing with Dominic West in a suit© Dave Benett
Dominic and Olivia have starring roles in the final series

It wasn't just Imelda and Jonathan who reunited with their on-screen partners as Dominic West grabbed photos with Olivia Williams, the pair play Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles in the series. Dominic channelled his inner James Bond in a velvet suit while Olivia stunned with her red-hot dress.

420

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin in white suit jacket and sheer trousers© Dave Benett
We can't take our eyes off of Emma's legendary outfit

Emma smashed gender norms with their show-stealing outfit that consisted of a white suit jacket and sheer pair of trousers. Emma finished off the look with a pair of gloves and knee-high boots, and wore their hair in their signature buzzcut.

520

Khalid Abdalla

Khalid Abdalla in white suit with 'Return the hostages' and 'End the occupation' written on his hands© Dave Benett
Khalid used the event to make a statement

Khalid, who plays Dodi al-Fayed in the series, made sure to make a statement with his look! Alongside his white suit, the actor drew attention to the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine, with messages written on his hands that read: "Return the hostages," and: "End the occupation."

620

Lesley Manville

Lesley Manville in a metallic dress© Dave Benett
Lesley portrays Princess Margaret's final days

Lesley channelled her own character of Princess Margaret as she showed up in a dress that would no doubt keep her in the spotlight. The actress wowed in a sleeveless metallic dress and proudly showed off her gorgeous auburn locks.

720

Marcia Warren

Marcia Warren in a blue dress© Dave Benett
Marcia could have been a royal!

Marcia's splendid outfit wouldn't have looked out of place on an actual royal! The 80-year-old, who plays the Queen Mother in the show's final two seasons, was as elegant as ever in a bold blue outfit, complete with a golden clutch bag and eye-catching necklace.

820

Salim Daw

Salim Daw in a green suit© Dave Benett
Salim plays the late Mohamed al-Fayed

Salim looked suave as he headed to the premiere in a green suit jacket and black turtleneck. The actor plays Mohamed al-Fayed, the father of Dodi, who sadly passed away earlier in the year.

920

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson in a sheer outfit© Dave Benett
Gillian had a mesmerising outfit

Gillian couldn't have looked further away from her on-screen counterpart as the iconic actress styled out a polka-dot sheer outfit complete with a corset and skirt.

1020

Meg Bellamy

Meg Bellamy in a white dress© Dave Benett
Meg is a rising (style) star

Meg is shooting to fame thanks to her portrayal of the Princess of Wales, and we're sure the royal will be taking notes on this outfit. The 21-year-old looked angelic in a white trumpet dress finished off with a pair of matching heels.

1120

Ed McVey

Ed McVey in a suit© Dave Benett
Ed is a young Prince William

We can't keep our eyes off this outfit from Ed, who plays Prince William in the final series. The geometric lines on the black suit certainly made for an impressive outfit.

1220

Greg Wise

Greg Wise in a suit© Dave Benett
Greg was in the first two seasons of the show

He might not have been on the show since its second season, but Greg still made sure to attend the premiere in a stunning felt suit. The husband of Emma Thompson entertained audiences with his role as Louis Mountbatten, Philip's uncle.

1320

Luther Ford

Luther Ford in a suit© Samir Hussein
Luther is just like Prince Harry

Luther will be making waves with his portrayal of Prince Harry and the young actor caught eyes in a stunning blue suit and a pair of statement earrings. We can't get enough!

1420

Erin Doherty

Erin Doherty in white sheer shirt and trousers© Dave Benett
Erin played a young Princess Anne

Erin, who played Princess Anne on the show's third and fourth seasons, arrived in style with her semi-sheer shirt that she paired with an oversized pair of trousers.

1520

Emma and Matt Willis

Matt Willis standing with Emma Willis in black outfits© Dave Benett
Emma and Matt Willis are huge fans of the show

It wasn't just the show's stars who descended onto London, as celeb fans were also in attendance including Emma and Matt Willis. Emma looked fabulous in a black jumpsuit while her husband was so dapper in a black suit.

1620

Nathaniel Curtis

Nathaniel Curtis in a scarlet suit© Dave Benett
Nathaniel was a fan-favourite in It's a Sin

Fresh off his appearance in Doctor Who, Nathaniel cut an attractive figure in a scarlet suit. We love the bow tie!

1720

Jim Carter

Jim Carter in a black suit© Samir Hussein
We can't believe Jim wasn't in The Crown

We can't believe that Jim was never in The Crown, but the Downton Abbey star looked fantastic in his black suit.

1820

Ella Middleton

Ella Middleton in a black sparkly dress© Dave Benett
Ella glammed up for the event

Ella looked so glamorous in her sparkly black dress that was paired with white trainers. The TikTok star who lives with fixed functional Dystonia, which affects the brain and attacks nerves and muscles in the body, also showed off her impressive set of leg tattoos.

1920

Ruby Barker

Ruby Barker in a lavender dress© Dave Benett
Ruby rose to fame on Bridgerton

Ruby, who played seamstress Marina in Bridgerton, would've made her on-screen counterpart jealous with her fashionable offering. The 26-year-old stunned in a lavender dress and knee-high sparkly boots.

2020

Sope Dirisu

Sope Dirisu in an oversized illusion suit© Dave Benett
Sope wore a stunning outfit

Sope did not come to play as the British actor looked sensational in his suit that was paired with an almost floor-length coat that carried a stunning illusion design. We love!

