The Crown premiere: Best photos as show comes to a close

We've been glued to The Crown since it first began airing in 2016 and as the series draws to a close, a premiere event was held at The Royal Festival Hall. The event saw stars from the current series like Elizabeth Debecki, who plays Princess Diana, and Imelda Staunton, who plays the Queen, in attendance.

However, it also drew stars from previous series including Emma Corrin, who won plaudits for their portrayal of the late Princess of Wales in the fourth series, alongside Gillian Anderson who played Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher opposite Olivia Colman. Meg Bellamy, Ed McVey and Luther Ford, who play Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry respectively, also arrived in their finest.

1 20 Elizabeth Debecki © Dave Benett Elizabeth has won plaudits for her portrayal of Princess Diana Elizabeth made sure that she arrived in style with a glittering outfit embezzled with dozens of crystals. The star wore her blonde hair to the side and we couldn't help but notice that her outfit had a handy detail - pockets!

2 20 Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce © Dave Benett Imelda and Jonathan take centre stage in the show's final series Imelda and Jonathan, who play the Queen and Prince Philip respectively, made sure to meet up for photos on the red carpet. Imelda stunned in a gorgeous green outfit, while Jonathan opted for a black suit and several ties alongside an eye-catching scarf.

3 20 Dominic West and Olivia Williams © Dave Benett Dominic and Olivia have starring roles in the final series It wasn't just Imelda and Jonathan who reunited with their on-screen partners as Dominic West grabbed photos with Olivia Williams, the pair play Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles in the series. Dominic channelled his inner James Bond in a velvet suit while Olivia stunned with her red-hot dress.

4 20 Emma Corrin © Dave Benett We can't take our eyes off of Emma's legendary outfit Emma smashed gender norms with their show-stealing outfit that consisted of a white suit jacket and sheer pair of trousers. Emma finished off the look with a pair of gloves and knee-high boots, and wore their hair in their signature buzzcut.

5 20 Khalid Abdalla © Dave Benett Khalid used the event to make a statement Khalid, who plays Dodi al-Fayed in the series, made sure to make a statement with his look! Alongside his white suit, the actor drew attention to the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine, with messages written on his hands that read: "Return the hostages," and: "End the occupation."

6 20 Lesley Manville © Dave Benett Lesley portrays Princess Margaret's final days Lesley channelled her own character of Princess Margaret as she showed up in a dress that would no doubt keep her in the spotlight. The actress wowed in a sleeveless metallic dress and proudly showed off her gorgeous auburn locks.

7 20 Marcia Warren © Dave Benett Marcia could have been a royal! Marcia's splendid outfit wouldn't have looked out of place on an actual royal! The 80-year-old, who plays the Queen Mother in the show's final two seasons, was as elegant as ever in a bold blue outfit, complete with a golden clutch bag and eye-catching necklace.

8 20 Salim Daw © Dave Benett Salim plays the late Mohamed al-Fayed Salim looked suave as he headed to the premiere in a green suit jacket and black turtleneck. The actor plays Mohamed al-Fayed, the father of Dodi, who sadly passed away earlier in the year.

9 20 Gillian Anderson © Dave Benett Gillian had a mesmerising outfit Gillian couldn't have looked further away from her on-screen counterpart as the iconic actress styled out a polka-dot sheer outfit complete with a corset and skirt.

10 20 Meg Bellamy © Dave Benett Meg is a rising (style) star Meg is shooting to fame thanks to her portrayal of the Princess of Wales, and we're sure the royal will be taking notes on this outfit. The 21-year-old looked angelic in a white trumpet dress finished off with a pair of matching heels.

11 20 Ed McVey © Dave Benett Ed is a young Prince William We can't keep our eyes off this outfit from Ed, who plays Prince William in the final series. The geometric lines on the black suit certainly made for an impressive outfit.

12 20 Greg Wise © Dave Benett Greg was in the first two seasons of the show He might not have been on the show since its second season, but Greg still made sure to attend the premiere in a stunning felt suit. The husband of Emma Thompson entertained audiences with his role as Louis Mountbatten, Philip's uncle.

13 20 Luther Ford © Samir Hussein Luther is just like Prince Harry Luther will be making waves with his portrayal of Prince Harry and the young actor caught eyes in a stunning blue suit and a pair of statement earrings. We can't get enough!

14 20 Erin Doherty © Dave Benett Erin played a young Princess Anne Erin, who played Princess Anne on the show's third and fourth seasons, arrived in style with her semi-sheer shirt that she paired with an oversized pair of trousers.

15 20 Emma and Matt Willis © Dave Benett Emma and Matt Willis are huge fans of the show It wasn't just the show's stars who descended onto London, as celeb fans were also in attendance including Emma and Matt Willis. Emma looked fabulous in a black jumpsuit while her husband was so dapper in a black suit.

16 20 Nathaniel Curtis © Dave Benett Nathaniel was a fan-favourite in It's a Sin Fresh off his appearance in Doctor Who, Nathaniel cut an attractive figure in a scarlet suit. We love the bow tie!

17 20 Jim Carter © Samir Hussein We can't believe Jim wasn't in The Crown We can't believe that Jim was never in The Crown, but the Downton Abbey star looked fantastic in his black suit.

18 20 Ella Middleton © Dave Benett Ella glammed up for the event Ella looked so glamorous in her sparkly black dress that was paired with white trainers. The TikTok star who lives with fixed functional Dystonia, which affects the brain and attacks nerves and muscles in the body, also showed off her impressive set of leg tattoos.

19 20 Ruby Barker © Dave Benett Ruby rose to fame on Bridgerton Ruby, who played seamstress Marina in Bridgerton, would've made her on-screen counterpart jealous with her fashionable offering. The 26-year-old stunned in a lavender dress and knee-high sparkly boots.