Rumer Willis celebrates new curves in gorgeous bikini selfie as she celebrates July Fourth

Rumer Willis marked her first 4th of July since becoming a mom on Tuesday – but that wasn't all she was celebrating.

The 34-year-old showed off her post-baby curves in an eye-catching bikini as she posed poolside. Rumer looked gorgeous in the green and orange two-piece, which she accessorized with a dainty gold necklace, sunglasses, and voluminous curls.

The House Bunny star's swimwear also boasted a low, scoop neckline that accentuated her fuller chest, a feature the actress was quick to point out. "Happy 4th from Me and my Cans," she captioned the stunning photo alongside two melon emojis.

© Instagram Rumer proudly showed off her post-baby curves

Her followers were blown away by her appearance, with many lost for words and only able to respond with red hearts and flame emojis. Others were able to string together a sentence, with one responding: "One of your greatest looks... the hairstyle, color, just a natural gaze, and figure… 10 for sure." A second said: "You and your cans made my 4th complete! I adore you!!"

Some of Rumer's other followers related to her enhanced post-baby assets, with one commenting: "Enjoy them while they last mama! Mine have deflated and it's tragic." A second said: "I remember that. They aren't up anymore but that's ok." A third added: "Tell us you're breastfeeding without telling us."

© Instagram Rumer has embraced her 'mom bod' since giving birth

Rumer has been confidently showing off her "mom bod" ever since her daughter's arrival over two months ago. In June, she shared a mirror selfie that showed her wearing some white sweatpants with a matching cropped top that showed off her stomach and a loose white shirt. "Mom bod feeling so cozy in my @bleusalt," she captioned the photo.

Rumer – who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore – welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, in April. Taking to Instagram to share her happy news, she posted a photo of her newborn daughter sleeping soundly alongside the caption: "Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, you are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th, you are more than we ever dreamed of."

© Instagram Rumer Willis gave birth to daughter Louetta in April

Rumer and Derek announced her pregnancy in December with several baby bump photos, including one of her boyfriend kissing her pregnant belly. While they let the photos speak for themselves and simply captioned them with a seedling emoji, Rumer's mom, Demi, shared the same images alongside the message: "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era."

Rumer recently opened up about her first venture into motherhood, telling People: "I have so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I've had an easier time physically than most of my friends.

"Also, because I'm so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I'm just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]... But, it's wild. It's the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of."

© Instagram Rumer and Derek announced her pregnancy in December

Rumer and Derek, an accomplished singer, band member, and music producer, were first linked last May when she mentioned him for the first time on Instagram. In October 2022, the musician confirmed their relationship on Instagram alongside a photo of him and Rumer.

"Happy Birthday @rumerwillis. In the short time we've been together you have filled my life with joy and peace," he wrote. "Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh… you're a magical human I'm so glad you came into my life."