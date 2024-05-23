Demi Moore, Heidi Klum and Paris Jackson lead the best dressed at the amfAR gala

Between the glitzy red carpet premieres and exclusive after-parties, the annual amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival is always a highlight. This year's legendary bash, held at the picturesque Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, brought together some of the biggest names in film, fashion, and music to support amfAR’s breakthrough AIDS research.

Demi Moore served as this year’s host, joining renowned fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, who curated a stunning fashion show for the evening. Presented by Chopard and the Red Sea International Film Festival, the gala featured performances from Cher, Nick Jonas, and Jess Glynne, ensuring that guests danced until the early hours. Here are the best looks of the night:

1/ 3 Demi Moore Demi Moore captivated the audience in a breathtaking white gown that exuded classic Hollywood glamour. The dress featured a draped neckline adorned with delicate silver embellishments, adding a touch of sparkle to her elegant look. Demi's updo and diamond jewelry completed her sophisticated ensemble, making her a vision of grace and poise as she hosted the evening's festivities.



2/ 3 Heidi Klum Heidi Klum made a dramatic entrance in a voluminous nude gown that was nothing short of a fashion statement. The dress, adorned with layers of ruffled tulle, created a striking silhouette. Heidi paired her extravagant gown with matching nude heels and minimal jewelry, letting her bold outfit speak for itself. Her radiant smile and confident pose made her a highlight of the evening.