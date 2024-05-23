Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Demi Moore, Heidi Klum and Paris Jackson lead the best dressed at the amfAR gala
Demi Moore served as this year’s glamorous host

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Between the glitzy red carpet premieres and exclusive after-parties, the annual amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival is always a highlight. This year's legendary bash, held at the picturesque Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, brought together some of the biggest names in film, fashion, and music to support amfAR’s breakthrough AIDS research. 

Demi Moore served as this year’s host, joining renowned fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, who curated a stunning fashion show for the evening. Presented by Chopard and the Red Sea International Film Festival, the gala featured performances from Cher, Nick Jonas, and Jess Glynne, ensuring that guests danced until the early hours. Here are the best looks of the night:

Demi Moore at Amfar

Demi Moore

Demi Moore captivated the audience in a breathtaking white gown that exuded classic Hollywood glamour. The dress featured a draped neckline adorned with delicate silver embellishments, adding a touch of sparkle to her elegant look. Demi's updo and diamond jewelry completed her sophisticated ensemble, making her a vision of grace and poise as she hosted the evening's festivities.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum made a dramatic entrance in a voluminous nude gown that was nothing short of a fashion statement. The dress, adorned with layers of ruffled tulle, created a striking silhouette. Heidi paired her extravagant gown with matching nude heels and minimal jewelry, letting her bold outfit speak for itself. Her radiant smile and confident pose made her a highlight of the evening.

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson channeled gothic glamour in a dramatic black dress with voluminous layers and a high-low hemline. The outfit, paired with long black gloves and chunky platform heels, showcased her edgy fashion sense. Paris completed her look with delicate diamond jewelry and her signature tattoos peeking through, adding a personal touch to her ensemble.

