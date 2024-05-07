Elizabeth Hurley, 58, shows off flawless figure in gorgeous bikini

Actress Elizabeth Hurley appeared to enjoy another day in paradise on Monday as she escaped to the beach for an impromptu photoshoot.

In images shared to Instagram, the star, who is currently holidaying in the Maldives, could be seen rocking an eye-catching 'peaches' bikini from her own collection which she wore layered beneath a boho white shirt.

For the glamorous beach trip, Elizabeth, 58, simply accessorised her brazen beach look with a pair of gold drop earrings. She wore her chocolate mane down loose, and highlighted her features with a sweep of smokey eyeshadow and a pop of candy pink lipstick.

Embracing her inner Grecian goddess, the actress appeared in her element as she posed for a pair of photos on the sandy shoreline.

"Another glorious day in Paradise and hello old friend Leica camera- found in a dusty box in my study, unused for 20 years," the Bedazzled actress wrote in her caption. "So much better than a phone."

Elizabeth launched her eponymous beach line in 2015 and has continued to expand her brand ever since.

In an interview with Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in 2018, the star spoke about her brand's launch and her desire to create confidence-boosting garments. Opening up, she said: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great."

"It was key to me to create a resort collection which would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age. I decided to venture into designing beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong."

Her trip to the Maldives follows the conclusion of her press tour for Strictly Confidential, which was directed by Elizabeth's son Damian. Released on 5 April, the film charts Mia (Georgie Lock), a young woman haunted by the death of her best friend, Rebecca (Lauren McQueen). Take a look at the trailer below...

Invited to return to the Caribbean island where Rebecca spent her final days, Mia unravels the mystery of her friend's tragic drowning, uncovering a world of betrayal and murder. Cast as Rebecca's mum, Lily, Elizabeth was thrilled to collaborate with Damian on the project.

"I found it very liberating having someone that I trusted behind the camera, someone who I could trust on set, someone who I could trust in the edit, and someone who I could trust in post-production," she told Pop Culturalist. "It's not always like that. For me, it was a really lovely thing, so much so that I'd like him to direct me again. I trust Damian."

She went on to say: "I love the fact that I've seen him weave into this film all the subject matter that he's always been interested in like loyalty, betrayal, loss, deceit, and then set it in this glamorous setting where everybody looks so fabulous. But underneath the surface, it's really dark.

"That's something that I've seen him always be attracted to. So he told me the treatment, and I said, 'Go away and write it. I'm not going to get involved in your first draft. You should do that.'"