Elizabeth Hurley drops jaws in vampy red leather mini dress

Elizabeth Hurley resembled a vampy goddess as she graced the front cover of L'Beauté magazine for their May issue.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actress and model uploaded a string of snapshots including two breathtaking images which made the front cover.

For the 'mom edition' Elizabeth, 58, rocked a glossy, candy apple red double-breasted blazer which she styled as a mini dress.

She teamed her bold blazer with a pair of sheer tights and accessorised with spiralling bracelets and a pair of small silver hoop earrings.

© Getty Images The actress always looks flawless

As for hair and makeup, the mother-of-one continued to channel her inner vampy goddess and wore her flowing brunette locks in wet-look mermaid waves. She highlighted her piercing eyes with wispy mascara and rounded off her look with a matte pink lipstick plucked from the noughties.

Captioning her images, Elizabeth gushed in part: "Thank you to @lbeautemx for having me on not one, but two covers! Thank you to @maxabadian - my first time working with this amazing photographer and hoping for a repeat match."

© Instagram Elizabeth owns her own swimwear line

Her fans and friends inundated the comments section with sweet, supportive messages. Blown away by her edgy transformation, one follower wrote: "You look amazing", while a second remarked: "Absolutely slayed", and a third chimed in: "Gorgeous as always!"

It's been a busy period for the actress! Her cover shoot follows the conclusion of her press tour for Strictly Confidential, which was directed by Elizabeth's lookalike son Damian whom she shares with her ex, Steve Bing.

© Getty Images Elizabeth and her son Damian recently teamed up for Strictly Confidential

Released on 5 April, the film charts Mia (Georgie Lock), a young woman haunted by the death of her best friend, Rebecca (Lauren McQueen).

Take a look at the trailer below...

Invited to return to the Caribbean island where Rebecca spent her final days, Mia unravels the mystery of her friend's tragic drowning, uncovering a world of betrayal and murder. Cast as Rebecca's mum, Lily, Elizabeth was thrilled to collaborate with Damian on the project.

"I found it very liberating having someone that I trusted behind the camera, someone who I could trust on set, someone who I could trust in the edit, and someone who I could trust in post-production," she told Pop Culturalist.

© Getty Images Damian is the spitting image of mum Elizabeth

"It's not always like that. For me, it was a really lovely thing, so much so that I'd like him to direct me again. I trust Damian."

She continued: "I love the fact that I've seen him weave into this film all the subject matter that he's always been interested in like loyalty, betrayal, loss, deceit, and then set it in this glamorous setting where everybody looks so fabulous. But underneath the surface, it's really dark."