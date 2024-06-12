Nicole Kidman is timeless beauty in chic co-ord and burnt orange heels

Nicole Kidman showed off her sartorial prowess on Tuesday as she joined a panel talk at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations in Los Angeles.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 56, looked perfectly put together as she paired an oversized, caramel-hued cardigan with a matching wool skirt that encapsulated her effortless style.

The Big Little Lies star pinned her billowing, asymmetrical skirt to her hip, revealing a pair of burnt orange pointed-toe heels that added the ultimate dose of drama to her otherwise minimalist outfit.

© Getty Nicole Kidman was an effortless beauty

Complementing her monochrome ensemble, Nicole wore her strawberry-blonde hair in loose waves, pinning up her bangs to reveal her radiant complexion.

Nicole was joined by her Expats co-stars for the inspiring panel talk, of which she discussed her latest role in Lulu Wang's American drama miniseries.

© Araya Doheny Nicole attened the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "Expats" at Linwood Dunn Theater

A glittering year for Nicole Kidman

Nicole is no doubt still reeling from her career-topping success last month after being honored with the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award.The star looked breathtaking in a glittering gold gown to accept the prestigious accolade, dazzling in a custom Balenciaga dress that dripped off her feminine silhouette like liquid gold.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Nicole spoke gracefully onstage at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala Tribute

Expressing her heartfelt emotions over the accolade, Nicole took to Instagram to share her gratitude. "Deeply moved by all of the support around the world that I’ve been seeing and hearing," she wrote, capturing the sentiment of the night.

Nicole's husband Keith Urban echoed his wife's excitement in a gushing post. "In a career that's still very much in full flight, tonight the @americanfilminstitute will honor my wife as the newest member of this extraordinary fraternity," he penned.

© Jon Kopaloff Keith gushed about his wife's career-topping achievement

"Babygirl – I'm so proud of you, and as much as I could come off sounding like the biased husband, I'll let the list of previous honorees do all of the talking for me. What a list!"