House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke stuns in silhouette-skimming strapless gown at London premiere

The cast of House of Dragon descended towards London's Leicester Square for the star-studded premiere of season two on Monday night. One of the leading stars who managed to command the attention was Olivia Cooke.

The 30-year-old, who plays Alicent Hightower in the HBO series, wowed in a strapless black gown which highlighted every curve of her feminine silhouette.

© Getty Olivia Cooke wowed at the UK premiere of House of Dragon season two

With her red-tinted locks swept up away from her face, Olivia added a flash of bling to her all-black ensemble with a statement diamond-encrusted choker. She also rocked an ultra-glamorous beauty glow consisting of smokey espresso hues on her eyes, winged eyeliner, a touch of blush and pink lipstick.

Her co-star and on-screen rival Emma D'Arcy turned heads in a striking two-tone black and white trouser suit. She amped up the boldness with a gold set of themed grills on her teeth – clearly an ode to the fantasy series of what appeared to be the dragon logo.

The 32-year-old accessorised further with a pair of small round shades and red suede brogues.

© Getty The actress looked flawless

The leading actresses were joined by fellow cast members Matt Smith, Ewan Mitchell and Fabien Frankel. It's been two years since House of the Dragon – a prequel to Game of Thrones – first aired, with season two set for release on Sunday.

The drama centres on two young women - Rhaenyra Targaryen and her best friend Alicent Hightower, who ends up marrying Rhaenyra's father King Viserys Targaryen.

© Getty Emma D'Arcy opted for a two-tone suit

The series then followed the succession of the Iron Throne as King Viserys fell ill, with the aftermath of his death causing havoc.

Series 2 will see Westeros on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively.

© Getty The actress rocked gold grills on her teeth

Speaking about season two, co-creator Ryan Condal: "House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera.

"All your favourite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store."