Katy Perry showcases endless legs in daring micro shorts

Katy Perry left fans buzzing with excitement in her latest Instagram post, where she showcased her fabulous figure in chic micro shorts paired with a matching biker jacket.

The stylish snap comes amid swirling rumors of her highly anticipated seventh studio album.

The 39-year-old California Girls singer also sported her signature long dark locks as she struck a pose on a green crate, hinting at a biker-chic aesthetic for her new era. Katy captioned the post with a mischievous “feelin crate hbu”.

Celebrities and fans alike flooded her Instagram comments to praise the singer’s new look. Singer Rita Ora chimed in with “HOT”, while singer-songwriter and collaborator Ferras playfully added, “You just burned thru my phone *fire emoji*”.

Even Miranda Kerr, ex-wife of Katy’s fiancé Orlando Bloom and mother to their 13-year-old son Flynn, joined the party, commenting fire emojis on her post—dispelling any rumors of tension between the two.

The post comes after she recently revamped her social media branding in preparation for the new album, opting for a fiery red theme with her initials in a silver graphic.

© Instagram Katy Perry showcases her endless legs

Katy treated a few lucky fans to exclusive listening sessions yesterday and today, where the singer reportedly showcased eight new songs from her upcoming album.

“You are not even ready”, one fan gushed (via Katy Perry Today on X) as she left the session. “We listened to eight songs, and let me tell you…eight out of eight—a bop.”

As the pop superstar enters her new era, she is perfectly poised for a comeback. Her chart-topping single ‘Teenage Dream’ re-entered the UK charts at #72 this week since first debuting in September 2010, showcasing just how hungry her fans are for a comeback.

© Instagram Katy stuns fans with her latest outfit

The megahit recently trended on TikTok as hype builds for her new album. Basketball player and popular TikToker Adrien Nunez posted a clip of him belting the song, saying, “I don’t care what anybody says—when Katy Perry comes back this summer…”.

Katy played coy, commenting “when” alongside a smirking emoji, prompting even more anticipation over the official announcement, which fans are sure will drop soon.

© Instagram Katy Perry recently left American Idol

As Katy prepares to reclaim her pop throne, she leaves behind a legacy as a beloved judge on American Idol.

Her seven-season tenure ended just over two weeks ago, as she posted a tribute to the show on X: “There it is…7 years *crying emoji* #idol”. The mother of one also wrapped up her Vegas residency this year after performing 80 shows.

© Instagram Katy is believed to be working on her seventh album

“It’s going to be a very, very exciting year, Jimmy”, she teased during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February this year, where she formally announced her departure from Idol.

She is headlining the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil this year, joined by superstars like Mariah Carey and Travis Scott.