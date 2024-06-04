Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katy Perry flaunts toned beach body in an eye-catching string bikini and sequined cover-up
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Katy Perry flaunts toned beach body in a bright orange string bikini and sequined cover-up

The singer is relishing time after American Idol ahead of KP6's release

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Katy Perry certainly isn't pulling any punches in the lead-up to her long-awaited sixth studio album, and while there's no word yet on when it'll be out, she's making the wait worth it.

The 39-year-old pop star took to social media to share a series of new photos of herself posing and fooling about in a bright orange string bikini, highlighting her insanely toned physique.

Katy looked incredible rocking the eye-catching two piece, standing on a balcony and executing a high kick near the ledge, then rocking an orange paillette-covered dress with a belly cut-out as a cover-up.

She sipped on her brand of beverages, De Soi, in one of the snaps, and also included a TikTok clip of hers posing on the balcony to "Teenage Dream," proving that she really hasn't aged since its 2010 release.

While many of her fans quickly began asking for updates on KP6, several others gushed over her new snaps with comments like: "I would be straight for you," and: "Damn she living," as well as: "Orange is the warmest color."

Katy Perry high kicks in a bikini in a photo shared on Instagram
Katy high kicks in a bikini in a photo shared on Instagram

Last month, Katy finally closed out her seven-year long chapter on American Idol with her final episode as a judge, announcing earlier this year that she was moving on from the ABC competition series to focus on her own music.

She teased with her departure that she had new music in the works and was excited to not only (potentially) drop a single this summer, but also embark on a world tour later this year. She is scheduled to perform at Rock in Rio this September alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran, Cyndi Lauper, Travis Scott, Shawn Mendes, and Mariah Carey.

Katy Perry sips on her De Soi in a bikini in a photo shared on Instagram
She took a sip of her De Soi while she was at it

Her last album was 2020's Smile, released just days after giving birth to her daughter with Orlando Bloom, now three-year-old Daisy Dove, and she has since only released two other singles.

Katy implied that her album was coming soon, however, with a subtle switch on social media, ridding her various accounts of their profile photos and replacing them with a graphic "KP" symbol.

In a previous interview with Access Hollywood, the "Wide Awake" hitmaker promised that her next record will be full of joy and mark a return to her fun-loving roots. "I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love."

"Sometimes artists are like, 'Oh, that's boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,' but actually it's very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party." 

The singer is poised to drop her sixth studio album later this year
The singer is poised to drop her sixth studio album later this year

Her previous album focused on themes of empowerment, womanhood, and being a mother, having been conceived and recorded months after her engagement to Orlando and while she was pregnant with Daisy. In fact, she first announced her pregnancy with the music video for the promotional single "Never Worn White," although the song didn't make it onto the final tracklist for Smile.

