Katy Perry exposes thong-clad backside in seriously low-slung jeans

Katy Perry displayed her cheeky side while attending Coachella over the weekend.

The American Idol judge, 39, gave onlookers more than they bargained for when she exposed her bum cheeks in a black thong and a pair of daringly low-slung denim jeans.

Katy shared some photos on Instagram which saw her modeling the risqué outfit, which she teamed with a black leather jacket and sunglasses.

While the photo was slightly out of focus, there was no missing Katy's porcelain derriere under the nighttime backdrop.

© Instagram Katy exposed her thong-clad bottom

Other images saw her wearing a printed T-shirt that featured a woman's torso in a bikini made from pizza, and an oversized top emblazoned with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom's Lord of the Rings character, Legolas.

Captioning the fun-filled photos, Katy penned: "I been to Coachella longer than you’ve been alive."

It's not the first time the Roar singer has exposed her bottom in public.

In March, she attended the 2024 Billboard Women in Music event wearing a red corset and matching skirt that was laced up at the back to reveal her thong-clad rear end.

© Instagram Katy wore a T-shirt with Orlando's face on

Katy's outfits have certainly hit the headlines lately. On Monday, she suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction on American Idol when her top broke.

Katy dazzled in an edgy, metal top that was held together with straps across her back, but she soon found herself hiding behind a cushion when it fell apart.

After competitor, Roman Collins performed It's a Man's Man's Man's World Katy clung onto her top as she desperately tried to stop it from falling off.

© Getty Katy exposed her bottom in March

"That song broke my top off," Katy declared. "I guess it is a woman's world!" Her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan weren't sure how to help and instead declared: "Here we come ratings," but Katy insisted: "It's a family show," before hiding behind a cushion and sinking low behind the judging panel.

Katy joked about the moment when she shared it on Instagram and captioned it: "My top broke #idol."

This will be Katy's last season on Idol after she dropped the bombshell news that she is leaving the show after seven seasons as a judge alongside Luke and Lionel.

© Getty Images Katy is a fan of risqué red carpet looks

She announced her departure on Jimmy Kimmel Live on February 13, revealing she will exit the long-running ABC singing competition after the newest season wraps later this year.

"I love Idol so much!" she said. "It's connected me with the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

When Jimmy asked what her fellow judges thought of her decision, she joked: "Well they'll find out tonight!" before clarifying: "Well, they know that I have some things planned for this year."

She added: "It's going to be a very exciting year, Jimmy, for all pop star girlies. Let's just say I'm creating space for my new wingspan. I feel like I need to go out and find that pulse to my own beat, you know what I'm saying, Jimmy?"

Katy joined the show alongside Luke and Lionel for its revival on ABC in 2018 with its 16th season. With news of her departure, her fellow judges have yet to confirm whether their tenure on the show will change at any point soon.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.