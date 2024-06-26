Penny Lancaster turns heads in slinky lace slip dress and skyscraper heels

Penny Lancaster certainly got the pink memo as she attended The Boodles Tennis Challenge on Tuesday.

Seizing a photo opportunity, the Loose Women star, 53, sat in a swinging chair underneath a floral arch in a pretty white satin slip dress covered with a fuschia floral print and finished with an orange stripe on the skirt.

© Instagram Penny looked incredible in a colour-clashing pink and red dress at the Boodles tennis

A frayed hem and a contrasting red and pink lace trim added a sultry edge to the feminine daytime look, which Penny completed with gold heels and a candy pink crossbody bag.

Her blonde hair was twisted into an updo with her fringe curled away from her face, showing off her drop earrings and layered necklaces.

One accessory that was not visible was her engagement ring from her husband Sir Rod Stewart, which is estimated to be worth £85k.

Rod and Penny's love story

© Getty Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster announced their engagement in 2005

The rock star, 79, and the model started dating in 1999, and he proposed at the top of the Eiffel Tower in 2005 with a sparkling princess-cut diamond set on a platinum pave band.

© Getty The Loose Women star and the rock star got married in Portofino

"I opened the box and he had bought me the most amazing princess-cut diamond engagement. It was classic and striking. I was stunned, threw my arms around him, and burst into tears," Penny told The Evening Standard.

WATCH: Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's relationship with their kids

They tied the knot two years later in Portofino, Italy before renewing their vows in an intimate ceremony in Australia in 2023 with their sons Alastair and Aiden.

Stylish date nights

While the couple often look glamorous during public outings, Penny admitted Rod takes just as much pride in his appearance behind closed doors.

© Dave Benett The pair dress up for date night at home

"He's a very stylish man and he comes from a certain generation – because he's 70 now – and in those days people used to wear hats out and smart suits all the time. He takes pride in himself and that's what I respect," she told her Loose Women panellists.

She revealed they have a ritual at home where they dress up for date nights, before playfully making fun of the Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? singer's occasional fashion mishaps.

© Instagram The couple share two sons

"Sometimes he gets the colours a bit wrong and there's too many spots and stripes, but hey, he's Rod Stewart, he can get away with it. I just admire his effort and style.

"Even at home, every time before dinner, he baths or showers, puts on a shirt, smart pants. He often says to me, 'Thanks for dressing up for dinner' because I might be in my tracksuit or jeans or something."

