Simone Biles glows in sensational string bikini photos from waterfront vacation

It seems like nearly ten months into wedded bliss, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are feeling the same love for each other as the very beginning.

The couple are currently enjoying a lush vacation in Hawaii as Simone, 26, takes a break from her gymnastics training to soak up some sun with her NFL star husband, 28.

The decorated Olympian took to her Instagram to share new photos from her trip, and it looks like the sun and sand do a gymnast good, as she posted a pair of bikini photos.

Simone posed for snaps in a ruffled pastel yellow string bikini that highlighted her extremely toned physique and long, lean legs while she reclined against the gorgeous backdrop. Of course, always the consummate athlete, she even made sure to point her toes for the shot.

Simone concealed her face using a straw cowboy hat and simply captioned her post: "dress code: bikini," and fans quickly took to the comments to lavish her with compliments.

"Gorgeous! You are glowing!!!" one enthused, while another said: "Them abs and that gorgeous skin, tho," and a third added: "QUEEN SIMONE! Pretty body giving goals!!!"

© Instagram Simone was joined on her beach vacation by husband Jonathan Owens

While Jonathan wasn't in the photos, Simone confirmed that he was there with her through another snap shared on her Instagram Stories, featuring the pair on their way to hit the beach once again.

Jonathan wore a cozy cover-up jacket while Simone showed off her tiny gold sequined bikini as she prepared for another day of sun.

Simone and Jonathan got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2022 and tied the knot last April at a small civil ceremony in Houston, followed by a larger celebration in Mexico the following month.

"We could have had so many more people," Simone shared in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. "But we really wanted to make it as intimate and as special as possible."

She even got into detail about making their guest list as perfect as possible, joking: "I was like, 'Not to knock your football coach from third grade, but baby, when was the last time you talked to him?'"

The wedding turned out to be bliss. "I've never had so much fun in my life," she confessed. "I was 19 when I won my first Olympics, and I was like, How am I supposed to top this? My wedding topped it. It was the greatest feeling ever."

Soon after the wedding, though, the celebrated elite athlete faced a bit of heartbreak when her new husband immediately had to fly to Green Bay to join the Green Bay Packers in training.

"I cried a lot," she admitted. "We're both so busy, so it's not like I'm sitting [around] waiting for him to come home, but it's just hard." However, Jonathan's new team was one they both loved.

© Getty Images The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day 2022, and tied the knot the following year

"We love being with the Packers organization [and, the stadium] Lambeau. The fans are…I wouldn't even call them crazy; they're dedicated. They love their players as if those are their children."

