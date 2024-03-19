Simone Biles shines in little black dress with cut-outs for birthday date night following huge family update with Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles turned 27 on March 14 and shared glimpses of her birthday weekend away with husband Jonathan Owens in Houston, Texas.

The couple kept the special occasion just for themselves, celebrating the first birthday for Simone since their wedding last April (and the following ceremony in May).

Later in the week, days after her birthday had passed, the Olympian reflected on her intimate celebration with an Instagram post recapping her trip.

She shared photos of herself getting glam in her hotel bathroom, sprinkled with rose petals courtesy of her NFL player husband, and wearing a stunning black dress with shimmering butterfly appliqués, covered in crystals, and cut-outs at the hips.

In other snaps, she was seen cozying up to Jonathan, 28, and showed off her many pink cupcakes and pretty birthday cake, covered in purple fondant butterflies.

"365 days but this one is mine," she simply captioned her post, receiving fan responses like: "The queen’s birthday should really be a national holiday," and: "Happy birthday to the World's Greatest Athlete!!!!!!!!!!!" as well as: "Happy Birthday to a legend, an icon and a total baddie."

© Instagram Happy 27th birthday Simone Biles!

Jonathan also shared the sweetest birthday tribute to his wife of nearly a year, penning on Instagram: "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul, my amazing wife.

"So crazy to me how life aligns you with the person that you're meant to be with, you've made me a better man in so many ways I can't explain it. My heart, my rock and my best friend all in one. I love you so much baby, this is going to be a special year for you and I can't wait to support you every step along the way."

Simone and Jonathan received some pretty big news on her birthday, however, when the latter announced that he had signed a new two-year contract with the Chicago Bears as their safety.

The move comes less than a year after Jonathan moved to the Green Bay Packers last May (flying off to begin training with them just days after their Mexico wedding) following a three-year tenure with the Houston Texans.

Simone, of course, was ecstatic for her husband, sharing in one tweet: "So incredibly proud of my husband! The grind never stops! This is just the beginning!" even joking about no longer needing connecting flights to see her husband.

In a statement to the Bears, Jonathan spoke of his "persistence" in overcoming obstacles in his professional career, adding: "I'm coming here to compete. Obviously, no one wants to come in and say, 'I'm coming in to play as a backup.'

© Getty Images Jonathan previously played for the Green Bay Packers, signing with them last May

"I know what I can do on special teams. I know what I can do on defense. I feel like that's what makes me a very valuable asset to a team because I can do whatever you need me to do and be versatile. I'm excited for the challenge, and wherever they feel they want me to be and feel that I'm best at, I'm ready to do it."

