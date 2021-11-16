Melora Hardin and Suni Lee eliminated from Dancing with the Stars right before finals Good luck Melora and Suni!

Dancing with the Stars drove the competition into the final home stretch as actress Melora Hardin and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee were eliminated after a night of semi-finals performances.

MORE: Dancing with the Stars fans choose surprising frontrunner ahead of semi-finals

Melora and her professional partner, Artem Chigvintsev, were eliminated by a combination of the judge's scores, audience votes, and a final vote between the four on the panel, with the same applying for Suni and her pro, Sasha Farber.

The decision came down to a bottom between Melora and Suni with Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dancing with the Stars season 30 trailer

Melora and Artem were instantly eliminated due to receiving the lowest combination of votes and scores, with the judges then unanimously voting to save Amanda and Alan.

Throughout the competition, Melora wowed the judges and fans with her comedic timing and theatricality, letting them seamlessly translate into her performances. In the latest episode, they ended the night with a solid 72 out of 80.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba admits she's heartbroken following DWTS update ahead of semi-finals

Suni, on the other hand, blossomed later in the season, eventually becoming one of the season's biggest firecrackers and brought her gymnastic ability to the stage several times. Suni and Sasha garnered a strong 75 in the new episode, placing them in the middle of the semi-final pack.

Melora and Artem were eliminated just short of the grand finale

The show's semi-finals featured each couple dancing two routines, coached by one of the four judges from the panel.

One of the performances was themed a redemption dance to a style the duo previously performed, while the other consisted of an unlearned style.

MORE: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert share exciting update from Las Vegas

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba takes a stand against negativity surrounding her health battles

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, dancing the argentine tango for their redemption performance followed by a contemporary, were unanimously praised by the judges, with Len calling their first dance "bloody brilliant" and Derek hailing their contemporary as the best they'd ever seen on the show.

Their critiques led them to get the highest score of the night, a perfect set of two 40s, sending them straight through to the grand finale as the big frontrunner.

Also doing well were Amanda and Alan, ending on a 79 out of 80 after an emotional tribute to the former's late husband Nick Cordero garnered them a perfect score.

Suni and Sasha lost the judges' save when placed in the bottom against Amanda and Alan

On the other side of the leaderboard were Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, with a score of 71, the lowest of the night, despite delivering two dynamite routines that proved that the season is as tight as could be.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.