Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' epic property portfolio that's up in the air

X-Men star Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness shocked the world last week when they announced their split after 27 years of marriage.
In a joint announcement, they said: "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," in a statement shared with People.
As well as the impending divorce, the couple will be looking to divide up their assets, which includes a vast property portfolio. Take a look at Hugh and Deborra-Lee's homes…
Hugh Jackman's Hamptons home
The Australian couple spent six painstaking years building their East Hampton from scratch which Deborra-Lee branded a "lifelong dream" - and it's a very impressive abode.
They opened the doors of the property to Architectural Digest, revealing they took inspiration from designer Calvin Klein. "He is the master of minimalism. And I just said, 'I'll have what he's having," Deborra-Lee said.
Highlights include a private gym, an artist’s studio, a screening room, and a pristine garden with an infinity swimming pool and breathtaking views of the ocean.
The color scheme? It's muted, and that was Hugh's wife's idea. "The house is very monochromatic. I do not do primary colors. I can’t do primary colors," she explained.
Hugh Jackman's Bondi Beach penthouse
In 2015, The Greatest Showman actor invested in a Bondi penthouse worth a whopping $12 million. The three-bedroom property boasts unreal views across the ocean, and the terrace with a glass balcony shows them off perfectly. Bbut that's not the only impressive feature…
In pictures seen on MailOnline, the modern interiors are very chic with high-spec finishes and a casual cool style. High ceilings and white walls throughout make the place feel very light and airy. Plus, the large open plan living and dining space is ideal for balmy nights entertaining.
Reports suggest that Hugh may spend more time here post-split in what some describe as his "bachelor pad".
Hugh Jackman's New York apartment
In 2022, Hugh and Deborra-Lee forked out $21.1 million on a NY apartment with spectacular Hudson River views.
The residence has three bedrooms as well as a library and dressing room.
A unique feature of his central city home is the 4,000 square feet of outdoor space in the form of a specious roof terrace.
Hugh Jackman's childhood home
In 2014, Hugh shared an image of his surprising childhood home in Wahroonga. He penned: “My family home growing up. BUNYANA Ave ... yes, that is the real name!” sharing a photo of the Upper North Shore property.
Who are Hugh Jackman's children?
Hugh and Deborra-Lee have a 23-year-old son called Oscar, who the former couple adopted in 2000.
Their daughter, Ava, recently turned 18, and she was also adopted by the pair when she was a baby, which was announced to the public in July 2005.