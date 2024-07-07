Billie Eilish causes a stir in a string bikini in photos from recent celebration

It was an eventful 4th of July weekend for Billie Eilish, who took some time off promoting her newest album to celebrate with close friends.

The 22-year-old singer took to social media with several photos from their party, which involved a lot of fireworks, a lot of screaming and singing, and some summer fits.

In one of her beloved photo dumps on Instagram, Billie included several snaps from the party, which included checking herself out in her mirror with a friend, and the more risky move of holding a firework in her hand.

The star made sure to keep the sparkler away from her face and posed with her tongue out, wearing a pink string bikini top, covered up with a towel with her hair pulled back.

Some of the other snaps included more of her randomly selected hilarious moments over the past few weeks, with one photo showing off certain round impression marks on her arms, and closed out the set with a rather creepy clown figurine operating as a car seat.

© Instagram Billie shared a snap of herself in a pink bikini top during her 4th of July party

Fans quickly were obsessed with the photos, leaving comments along the lines of: "She tries to live in black and white, but she's so red white and blue," and: "The second pic made me gasp," referring to her bikini snap, while a third added: "Billie Living HER Life! What a time to be alive!"

Billie has some time off following the release of her third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which received immense critical acclaim and was a chart-topping success worldwide.

On September 29, she will embark on Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, starting in Quebec City and going all around the world before concluding on July 27, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the "Lunch" singer spoke passionately about her work with environmental sustainability and conservation efforts, having actively campaigned for such with the support of her mom Maggie Baird. She was raised vegetarian and has been a longtime vegan. And it's definitely likely going to affect her tour as well.

© Instagram Fans fell in love with Billie's latest snaps

She's even promoted sustainability on her tour, spoken out about the use of resources for producing vinyl variants for records as artists have often done, and has partnered with her mom's non-profit Support + Feed to combat climate change and increase food security.

Billie mentioned in the interview that she didn't like being perceived as a "role model" and asserted that if people wanted to look up to her for anything, she'd like it to be her environmental conservation and sustainability efforts.

© Getty Images The singer embarks on her tour to support album "Hit Me Hard and Soft"

"I have never had an interest in being a role model, ever," she added. "If you're going to think I'm a role model, think I'm a role model in terms of trying to save the environment, and being more conscious of the way that you live, and your carbon footprint, and your contribution to animal agriculture."