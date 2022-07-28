Reese Witherspoon reveals her new show is perfect for fans of Big Little Lies It is sure to be just as gripping

Ever since Reese Witherspoon's Big Little Lies gripped viewers around the world with its themes of luxury and mystery throughout its first two seasons, fans have been desperate to know whether there would be a third installment.

Reese has maintained she would love to reunite with her fellow co-stars, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern, but she has also admitted that a third season isn't in the cards just yet.

However, fans of the show need not fret, as the actress has revealed a new series she produced, Surface, is very much like Big Little Lies.

"It has that kind of Big Little Lies feeling in that it's this really rich, wealthy world, but there's this darkness underneath," she told E! News at the Surface premiere on 26 July.

Set in San Francisco, California, not far from the jaw-dropping setting that is Big Little Lies' Monterey, Surface stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays a woman named Sophie.

Throughout the series, Sophie is attempting to piece her life back together after a suicide attempt results in memory loss, and it sees her struggle to understand all the things that led up to that moment.

Both Reese and Gugu dazzled the red carpet at the show's premiere

Reese further explained the show, and it promises all the secrets and plot twists that fans of Big Little Lies loved. Teasing its mysterious scenario, she said: "As the show unravels, you realize she's not who she thinks she is, her husband is not who he says he is…"

What's more, she added: "She has a whole other character who's a lover who's like, 'I gotta tell you the truth about your life.'"

The series promises to hook and surprise viewers

The entertainment mogul even promised just as big of a shocking ending, revealing: "It's so good, and you can't even believe the twist at the end… You have to get to the end and you're like, 'Oh my god!'"

Surface premieres on 29 July, when the first three episodes will be available on AppleTV+.

