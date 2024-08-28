Helen Flanagan’s dress hack on Celebs Go Dating will change your life

Helen Flanagan is gracing our screens every evening on Celebs Go Dating and we love how well the mother-of-three is coming across. The blonde beauty, who used to be a regular on ITV soap Coronation Street, looks sensational as she dips her feet into the dating pool after 13 years. Go girl!

WATCH: Helen Flanagan - Her Best Looks

The mother-of-three has also been sharing her outfit details with Instagram fans each evening and followers have been flocking to the comment section to see where her outfits come from.

Earlier this week, the actress actually shared a top tip on how she gets her dresses to fit her petite frame so well. Helen, 34, uploaded a video of her ahead of a date for the show, wearing a blue gingham dress from online brand House of CB. She said of the fit: "Last night's dress was @houseofcb. Such a @houseofcb girl x Their dresses are so me, love quirky but sexy dresses x I always order a size small with bigger cups."

Some companies have this option, where the cup sizes are actually included in the dress when you select the sizing, which is a great feature as some women aren't always the same size from top to bottom. It's great to know a big company like House of CB has this available.

Helen goes dating

Helen has now split from her fiancé, footballer Scott Sinclair, who she shares three children with. The star is a proud mum to Matilda, seven, Delilah, five, and Charlie, two.

Helen is a proud mother to three children

Speaking on the hit show, which is currently being shown on E4, the star reflected: "Towards the end, we just kind of grew apart. I know a lot of women will get me," she said. "It is really weird when you start dating and you have been with someone for 13 years and you are totally out of touch."

Helen's children are the most important thing in her life

Remarking on her children being aware of her single status, Helen said: "My little girl was like, 'Mummy's on a boy's app.' She thought it was hilarious," she confessed.

