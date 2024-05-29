Helen Flanagan looks sensational in £9 Primark bikini

The stunning Helen Flanagan looked incredible on holiday, wearing a dazzling palm-print, tropical bikini which looked really expensive. The former Coronation Street actress actually got her sassy two-piece from everyone's favourite high street store, Primark, and what's more, it cost just £9. How epic?

The 33-year-old always looks lovely and swimwear is a type of clothing she always shines in - picking up the best items. She's our beachwear inspiration!

© Backgrid Helen looked incredible in her Primark bikini

We last saw the mother-of-three wearing a bikini back in January, during a fabulous holiday to Bali. Showcasing her incredibly toned figure on Instagram, the blonde beauty posed in front of a dreamy poolside backdrop wearing a patterned bikini top and matching string bottoms.

© Instagram Helen looked fresh-faced in her holiday snaps

The northern-born star looked radiant, fresh and natural with her hair tied up in a bun, while sharing with her followers her holiday misfortune. She shared with her followers: "The mum round the pool with the loud kids. A monkey took my Mui Mui sunglasses and Delilah's Nintendo Switch [laughing emoji] and I've burned my boobs, too busy making sure the kids had suncream on them."

We love how she keeps it real at all times, always sharing realistic takes on mum life, from sickness bugs to tantrums.

Tropical print bikini, £9, Primark

That being said, she still loves to be glam. Helen adores fashion and her go-to outfit is one we love, too. She previously told HELLO!: "I tend to live in dresses and tights in the autumn and winter months. I always find that flattering and comfortable but chic, as well as really versatile."

The former fiancée of footballer Scott Sinclair loves a fashion bargain. "I have so many high street shops that are my fave. I love Never Fully Dressed for its floral patterns and prints. I like to dress quite quirky too. I also love Dorothy Perkins for day dresses and for evening outfits, I head straight to Coast."