Pamela Anderson's country dress and boots combo just made our heads spin

Pamela Anderson is notoriously private, so when she gives an intimate interview, it's big news. The stunning mother-of-two is the cover girl of Better Homes & Gardens for their Stylemaker issue and we think she has never looked more beautiful.

The cover shot shows the former Baywatch actress wearing a relaxed, prairie-style white dress, wellington boots and the cutest raffia hat. With her face sans free of makeup and her famous blonde hair relaxed and flowing, she looks incredibly relaxed and not to mention chic.

WATCH: Pamela Anderson looks radiant in makeup free video

The feature gives an insight into Pamela’s upcoming cookbook, which was shot at her idyllic home in Vancouver.

© Ditte Isager Pamela is the cover girl of Better Homes & Gardens magazine for their Stylemaker Issue

The former wife of Kid Rock speaks about her image overhaul over the years. "People have this pneumatic kind of image of me from Playboy to Baywatch, to my rock ’n’ roll type of husbands, to everything else. And as much as I threw every dinner party and cooked all those meals for family and my kids, it wasn’t what was seen publicly.

© Ditte Isager Pamela talks about the joys of cooking in the interview

She added: "But I also played into the image that was created around me. I’m glad I did all that, but I’m really glad I’m where I am now. I think the most important part is, I made it through all of it. And now it’s such a relief that I get to be myself and enjoy this time."

© Getty Pamela Anderson has embraced the no makeup look

The little things in life are very important to us all, and Pamela speaks about embracing them. She felt she had lockdown to thank for all the reflection.

"I was finally able to sit with myself…I didn’t plan on this whole healing experience, but as the days went on, it’s what happened. It was like I went back home to “face it and erase it,” as they say, to face things from back then that weren’t very comfortable. That brought everything rushing back. I slowly started working through it while putting all my heart and soul into my garden."

© Getty Pamela says she 'played into the image that was created around me'

Better Homes & Gardens' Stylemaker Issue featuring Pamela Anderson hits newsstands on Friday, August 23 and the cover story is available online here.